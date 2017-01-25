On Sunday January 8, 2017 we lost another member of the Greatest Generation. William P. “Bill” Canavan, 97, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his devoted wife of 70 years Nan (Zliczewski) Canavan. Bill was…
Senior bowling results for Jan. 23
Plainville Senior Bowling results for Jan. 23 were as follows: Top Female Bowler for the Week–Shirley Hotchkiss-188 Top Male Bowler for the Week— Gil Theriault-259 Ham Bone Club Shirley Hotchkiss Gil Theriault-2 Vinny Coangelo-2 Simone Guimond Donna Steimer …
Residents participate in D.C. women’s march
Some Plainville residents participated in the women’s march in Washington D.C. this past weekend. Among them was this 6 year old, Mason, from Plainville. Mason was attending with Rebecca Martinez from Plainville.
Obituaries: Joseph S. Dobek
Joseph S. Dobek, 87, of Bristol, beloved husband of Therese Denise (Bourret) Dobek and widower of Anita (Trahan) Dobek, died on Thursday (January 19, 2017) at home after a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia. Joseph was born in Fall…
Wheeler offering Foster-AWARE parties
Hundreds of children and youth are in Connecticut’s foster care system on any given day. Individuals and families can make a difference by hosting a Wheeler Foster-AWARE Party, where they can help connect Wheeler’s Foster Care Program with their friends,…
Obituaries Lena Corso
Lena (Covino) Corso, 90, of Farmington, widow of Rocco Corso, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2017, at her home. Lena was born in Bagnoli, Irpino, Italy, on October 27, 1926 and was a daughter of the late Savino and…
The Sawtelles are back with accolades in hand
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR The kudos have been coming in for the latest album from Plantsville’s own, The Sawtelles. At Cygnus Radio, Frank Critelli wrote that the new album, dubbed “brown (8×3)” is “more minimalist, and it’s minimalist w/…
AARP makes donationto Grandparents/Relatives Raising Grandchildren
The Plainville Chapter of AARP donated Gnazzo’s gift cards to the Grandparents/Relatives Raising Grandchildren program. The gift cards will be distributed to 14 families who are part of the program. The chapter also contacted The Outlet of Southington grocery store. …
Police blotter for Jan. 20
The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Jan. 9 to Friday, Jan. 13: Jerry Lopez, 42, of 72 Pershing Ave., New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with sixth degree larceny. Ramon Colon,…
Blue Devils pick up 1st victory of season
By BRIAN JENNINGS STAFF WRITER After dropping their first two meets of the season to Northwest Catholic and Farmington, the Blue Devil swimming and diving team began this past week by earning their first win of the season with a…
CT special FX artist ready for ‘Face Off,’ part deux
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR When the first episode of “Face Off: All Stars” debuts on Syfy Jan. 24, there will be a familiar face to Connecticut fans of the reality TV series. Litchfield, Conn. resident Tyler Green, who was…
Betty Boukus honored by Plainville schools
By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER Funding for the turf field project and annual field trips to the state capitol were among the countless ways in which the late State Representative Betty Boukus (D-Plainville, New Britain) supported Plainville Community Schools. Last…