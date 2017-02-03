By BRIAN JENNINGS STAFF WRITER After experiencing seasons of 4-14-2 and 2-18 records, the Eagle ice hockey team split the week with a win and a loss and improved to eight wins on the season, qualifying for the Division III…
State troopers plan enforcement for Super Bowl Sunday
Connecticut State Police announced their plans for law enforcement as football fans prepare for Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 5. “Parties and gatherings can make Super Bowl Sunday one of the year’s most dangerous days on the roads and highways…
CT’s Enemy Remains takes Webster stage with new album in tow
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR When Enemy Remains takes to the stage at the Webster Theater on Feb. 8, it will be a gang of Nutmeggers wielding guitars, banging drums—and taking their home state by storm. The band, which was…
Exploring the duties of the jointly-operated health district
By JEN CARDINES STAFF WRITER Between the United States’ exposure to the Zika virus, the Hexavalent Chromium spill at Light Metals Coloring in Southington, a rampant flu and norovirus season, and the usual day-to-day operations, the Plainville-Southington Regional Health District…
Police blotter for Feb. 3
The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Saturday, Jan. 21 to Thursday, Jan. 26: Zachary Mercer, 23, of 21 Cobblestone Ct., Naugatuck, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with simple trespassing and open burning (town…
Don’t push snow across road; mailbox replacement policy
The Town of Plainville Roadways Department is issuing this notice to the residents of the Town of Plainville: It is illegal to discharge snow from driveways, parking and sidewalk areas into the public roadways. Discharging snow into the roadway hinders…
Exploring the duties of the Plainville-Southington health district
By JEN CARDINES STAFF WRITER Between the United States’ exposure to the Zika virus, the Hexavalent Chromium spill at Light Metals Coloring in Southington, a rampant flu and norovirus season, and the usual day-to-day operations, the Plainville-Southington Regional Health District…
Chamber hosts annual State of the Town
by LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER From the Old Linden Street School demolition to an assessment of Paderewski Pond to business expansions, 2016 marked a year of activity for the town of Plainville, and more is in store this year. As…
Music listings, starting Feb. 3
SATURDAY, FEB. 11 BRISTOL ROCK-N-ROLL REVIEW. Benefit for St. Matthew School. 7 to 11 p.m. The Fabulous Sharades and The Crown Imperials St. Matthew School gym, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville. $20 in advance. $25 at the door if available. (860)…
Miscellaneous listings starting Feb. 3
FRIDAY, FEB. 3 OTHER SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Held by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Mingle, make new friends. Wood-N-Tap, 1274 Farmington Ave., Farmington. No charge. (860) 582-8229. SATURDAY, FEB. 4 SOUTHINGTON 14TH ANNUAL CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL. 10 a.m .to 3 p.m. (Snow…
Health listings starting Feb. 3
FEB. 6 to MARCH 6 SOUTHINGTON DEMENTIA OR ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE SERIES. Mondays, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Space is limited. RSVP. Register. 1-877-424-4641. TUESDAY, FEB. 7 BRISTOL CHILDREN AND SELF-ESTEEM. 7:30 p.m. Parent and Child…
Performance listings starting Feb. 3
NOW thru FEB. 18 OTHER ‘TRAVESTIES.’ Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Sunday matinee on Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. Tom Stoppard’s comedy. Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. $20 for adults, $15 for students and…