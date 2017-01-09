News

Change was the keyword for 2016

by  • 

By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER Change is one way to describe the year 2016 for the town of Plainville. As the town continued moving full speed ahead in its road bond project, momentum began for closing Plainville’s gap in the…

News

Town groups receive foundation grants

by  • 

By JEN CARDINES STAFF WRITER The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain distributed $232,300 in grant awards benefitting non-profit organizations in Plainville, New Britain, Southington, and Berlin. The Foundation announces grants of this nature three times per year. The Plainville…

News, Police

Police blotter for Jan. 6

by  • 

The Plainville Police Department reported the following arrests: Christopher Power, 31, 42 Matilda Dr., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with sixth degree larceny. Matthew Markie, 29, of 6 Walter Place, was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged…

News

Rep. Petit takes oath of office

by  • 

State Representative William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) of Plainville was sworn in Wednesday as state representative for the 22nd General Assembly District. Petit was among 20 other Republican freshmen who took the oath of office and vowed to serve their…

News, Obituaries

Obituaries: Donald E. Rogers

by  • 

Donald E. Rogers, 84, of Plymouth, husband of Janice (Lyons) Rogers passed away Wednesday January 4, 2017 at home. Don was born April 9, 1932 in Hartford, CT, son of the late Melvin E. and Helen (Perret) Rogers. Prior to…

Sports

New Britain Bees seeking interns

by  • 

  The New Britain Bees today announced that the team is seeking seasonal assistants and For-Credit interns for the 2017 season. Open positions are available on Teamwork Online, which can be found here, and will remain open until they have…

