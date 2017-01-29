Application deadlines are fast approaching for more than $200,000 in 2017 scholarship dollars available through funds managed by the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain. Scholarships are available to 2017 high school senior class students in New Britain, Berlin, Plainville…
Siblings take to stage so audiences can see and feel ‘Tommy’
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR The title character of “The Who’s Tommy” is an only child. But the actor who plays the deaf, dumb, and blind kid on the Warner Theatre stage has a sister. And both siblings appear in…
Library offering programs for a ‘Healthy Plainville’
By JEN CARDINES STAFF WRITER The Plainville Public Library is holding a four-part workshop series, free of cost, focusing on financial health and literacy as part of the Healthy Plainville Campaign. Spearheaded by library director Douglas Lord, Healthy Plainville is…
Dementia and caregiving series at Calendar House
Caring for someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease is not an easy task. A free five-week series provides strategies and effective communication tips to better understand and relate to the individual with memory loss. Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging…
Police blotter for Jan. 27
The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Jan. 13 to Sunday, Jan. 22: Gary J. Bard, 52, of 123 Pickney Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with disorderly conduct. Pedro J. Alicea,…
Injuries slow down Blue Devils
By BRIAN JENNINGS STAFF WRITER The Blue Devil wrestling team began the season by winning three of their first four matches. But following their strong start, the team went on to win just three of their next nine matches. Plainville…
Schools put forward capital plan for FY18
By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER Maintaining technology infrastructure and the safety of school buildings are among the top priorities for the district’s Capital Improvement Plan for next fiscal year. The district has requested $387,050 in capital improvements for Fiscal Year…
Issues with track still being worked out
By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER The work continues for solving the bubbling issues in Plainville High School’s newly installed track. Bubbling broke out shortly after the track was finished last year. The track, which was part of the high school’s…
Preschool program seeking 4 year olds for full-day offering
The Plainville Community Schools’ Preschool Program is seeking Plainville students who will be 4 years old by Jan. 1, 2018. The full day program is offered at each of the three Plainville elementary schools. Transportation will be provided to and…
Kids listings starting Jan. 27
SATURDAY, JAN. 28 PLAINVILLE CELEBRATE CHINESE NEW YEAR. 11 a.m. All ages. Celebrate Year of the Rooster. Make lanterns, dragons, and more. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450. FRIDAY, FEB. 10 BRISTOL MOMMY SON VALENTINE’S DANCE.…
Meetings listings starting Jan. 27
SATURDAY, JAN. 28 PLAINVILLE THE CONNECTICUT STATE BUTTON SOCIETY. 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A button program on Mercury Buttons, presented by Rachel Mercurio from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church, 222 Farmington Ave., Route 10, Plainville. Coffee and…
Support group listings starting Jan. 27
ONGOING BRISTOL NAR-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING. Thursday at 7:30 p.m. All family, friends of addicts are welcome to attend. Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St., Bristol. AL-ANON. Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. St. Gregory Hall, Stafford Avenue and Maltby…