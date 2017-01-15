News

Honoring Gold Star mothers, families

by  • 

By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER Community members are planning to bring a Gold Star Monument to Plainville. Last November, Plainville residents Bob Doolittle and Dan Burgess addressed the Town Council about the idea of erecting a monument to honor Gold…

Read more →

News

Dr. Petit makes it official, takes oath

by  • 

By JEN CARDINES STAFF WRITER Dr. William Petit Jr. (R-Plainville/New Britain) was officially sworn into office by Secretary of State Denise Merrill on Wednesday, Jan. 4 during the opening session of the General Assembly. Standing among 20 other Republican freshmen,…

Read more →

News

BCO merges, programs intact

by  • 

By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER The Bristol Community Organization (BCO) may have undergone some administrative changes, but the services it provides to local residents remain the same. BCO recently merged operations with Human Resources Agency of New Britain, Inc. (HRA)—a…

Read more →

News, Police

Police blotter

by  • 

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Saturday, Dec. 31 to Monday, Jan. 9: Michael J. Palys, 39, of 18 Cassidy Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with simple trespassing. Heather M. Donahue,…

Read more →

Sports

Plainville’s ice hockey team excelling

by  • 

By BRIAN JENNINGS STAFF WRITER Since Plainville joined the Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill ice hockey program as a cooperative team at the start of this season, the Eagles have lost just one game out of the four they have played in thus…

Read more →

Obituaries

Obituaries: Rocco Lauretti

by  • 

Terryville, Rocco Lauretti Sr., 83, of Bristol passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Apple Rehab in Plainville. Rocco was born August 16, 1933 in Bristol, the son of the late Francisco Saverio Lauretti Sr. and Anita (Pannone) Lauretti. He…

Read more →

News

Health listings, starting Jan. 13

by  • 

FRIDAY, JAN. 13 BRISTOL SKINCARE SECRETS. 5 to 9 p.m. Learn how to bring back and maintain your holiday glow. Dr. Victoria Biondi, 122 Maple St., Bristol. Register. (860) 583-1800. THURSDAY, JAN. 19 BRISTOL DEMENTIA AND CAREGIVING: BASICS OF GOOD…

Read more →

Listings

Kids’ listings starting Jan. 13

by  • 

SATURDAY, JAN. 21 BRISTOL SAINT PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL PLACEMENT EXAM. 8 a.m. Also financial assistance information session. Pre-register. Registration fee for exam is $25. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave, Bristol. (860) 584-0911, ext 34, mcrowley@spchs.com SUNDAY,…

Read more →