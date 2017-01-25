News

Senior bowling results for Jan. 23

by  • 

Plainville Senior Bowling results for Jan. 23 were as follows: Top Female Bowler for the Week–Shirley Hotchkiss-188 Top Male Bowler for the Week— Gil Theriault-259   Ham Bone Club Shirley Hotchkiss Gil Theriault-2 Vinny Coangelo-2 Simone Guimond Donna Steimer  …

Read more →

Obituaries

Obituaries: Joseph S. Dobek

by  • 

Joseph S. Dobek, 87, of Bristol, beloved husband of Therese Denise (Bourret) Dobek and widower of Anita (Trahan) Dobek, died on Thursday (January 19, 2017) at home after a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia.  Joseph was born in Fall…

Read more →

News

Wheeler offering Foster-AWARE parties

by  • 

Hundreds of children and youth are in Connecticut’s foster care system on any given day. Individuals and families can make a difference by hosting a Wheeler Foster-AWARE Party, where they can help connect Wheeler’s Foster Care Program with their friends,…

Read more →

Obituaries

Obituaries Lena Corso

by  • 

Lena (Covino) Corso, 90, of Farmington, widow of Rocco Corso, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2017, at her home.  Lena was born in Bagnoli, Irpino, Italy, on October 27, 1926 and was a daughter of the late Savino and…

Read more →

News, Police

Police blotter for Jan. 20

by  • 

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Jan. 9 to Friday, Jan. 13: Jerry Lopez, 42, of 72 Pershing Ave., New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with sixth degree larceny. Ramon Colon,…

Read more →

News

Betty Boukus honored by Plainville schools

by  • 

By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER Funding for the turf field project and annual field trips to the state capitol were among the countless ways in which the late State Representative Betty Boukus (D-Plainville, New Britain) supported Plainville Community Schools. Last…

Read more →