Music listings, starting Feb. 3

SATURDAY, FEB. 11 BRISTOL ROCK-N-ROLL REVIEW. Benefit for St. Matthew School. 7 to 11 p.m. The Fabulous Sharades and The Crown Imperials St. Matthew School gym, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville. $20 in advance. $25 at the door if available. (860)…

Miscellaneous listings starting Feb. 3

FRIDAY, FEB. 3 OTHER SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Held by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Mingle, make new friends. Wood-N-Tap, 1274 Farmington Ave., Farmington. No charge. (860) 582-8229. SATURDAY, FEB. 4 SOUTHINGTON 14TH ANNUAL CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL. 10 a.m .to 3 p.m. (Snow…

Health listings starting Feb. 3

FEB. 6 to MARCH 6 SOUTHINGTON DEMENTIA OR ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE SERIES. Mondays, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Space is limited. RSVP. Register. 1-877-424-4641. TUESDAY, FEB. 7 BRISTOL CHILDREN AND SELF-ESTEEM. 7:30 p.m. Parent and Child…

Dining listings starting Feb. 3

FRIDAY, FEB. 3 OTHER WINE TASTING AND FUND RAISING AUCTION. Hosted by Youth Ministry of Terryville. 6 to 9 p.m. Wine tasting, Tastefully Simple demonstration, music, door prizes, and childcare. Some items up for auction: amusement park and museum passes,…

Kids listings for Feb. 3

SATURDAY, FEB. 4 BRISTOL TAKE YOUR CHILD TO THE LIBRARY DAY. 10 a.m., 2 p.m. Bubba the BIG Purple Library Gorilla. Stories, crafts, get a library card. All children will receive a copy of “Harold and the Purple Crayon.” Bristol…

Meetings listings for Feb. 3

SUNDAY, FEB. 5 PLAINVILLE THE CONNECTICUT ROSE SOCIETY. 1:30 p.m., doors open. 2 p.m., meeting begins. Topic is the Rose Garden of Elizabeth Park. Who were Charles and Elizabeth Pond and how did the property come to be. Marci Martin,…

Support group listings for Feb.3

MONDAY, FEB. 13 SOUTHINGTON SUPPORT GROUP FOR PARENTS OF CHILDREN WITH AUTISM/ PDD. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Arc of Southington, 201 West Main St., Plantsville. sheribaby@gmail.com ONGOING BRISTOL NAR-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING. Thursday at 7:30 p.m. All family, friends…

Seniors listings for Feb. 3

ONGOING PLAINVILLE PLAINVILLE SENIOR BOWLING. 12:45 p.m., Mondays. Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., Plainville. $9 per person, per week. Includes three games of bowling, automatic scoring, free weekly beverage. Bowlers of all abilities welcome. (860) 747-2918.

Sports

Senior bowling results announced

Plainville Senior Bowling results for Jan. 30 were as follows:   Top Female Bowler for the Week–Tina Wishart-174 Top Male Bowler for the Week– Frank Robinson-189   Turkey Club Frank Robinson   Split Club Mary Ann Fredrickson Gil Theriault-2 Bert…

