by MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR You could call it the fidget scale. When I attend a family show, like I did when I went to “Disney on Ice presents Dream Big” on Saturday at the XL Center in Hartford, I…
Honoring Gold Star mothers, families
By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER Community members are planning to bring a Gold Star Monument to Plainville. Last November, Plainville residents Bob Doolittle and Dan Burgess addressed the Town Council about the idea of erecting a monument to honor Gold…
Dr. Petit makes it official, takes oath
By JEN CARDINES STAFF WRITER Dr. William Petit Jr. (R-Plainville/New Britain) was officially sworn into office by Secretary of State Denise Merrill on Wednesday, Jan. 4 during the opening session of the General Assembly. Standing among 20 other Republican freshmen,…
BCO merges, programs intact
By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER The Bristol Community Organization (BCO) may have undergone some administrative changes, but the services it provides to local residents remain the same. BCO recently merged operations with Human Resources Agency of New Britain, Inc. (HRA)—a…
The past year has been very, very good for Judah and The Lion
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR What a difference a year makes. As Judah and the Lion’s banjo player Nate Zuercher explained it, this time last year, the Nashville-based band had no idea what the coming year held for them. They…
Police blotter
The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Saturday, Dec. 31 to Monday, Jan. 9: Michael J. Palys, 39, of 18 Cassidy Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with simple trespassing. Heather M. Donahue,…
Gov. addresses General Assembly for opening of session
By JEN CARDINES STAFF WRITER HARTFORD— During the joint convention on opening day of the Connecticut General Assembly (CGA), Governor Dannel Malloy gave his 2017 State of the State address. The 2017-2019 legislative term is the beginning of the biennial…
Plainville’s ice hockey team excelling
By BRIAN JENNINGS STAFF WRITER Since Plainville joined the Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill ice hockey program as a cooperative team at the start of this season, the Eagles have lost just one game out of the four they have played in thus…
Obituaries: Rocco Lauretti
Terryville, Rocco Lauretti Sr., 83, of Bristol passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Apple Rehab in Plainville. Rocco was born August 16, 1933 in Bristol, the son of the late Francisco Saverio Lauretti Sr. and Anita (Pannone) Lauretti. He…
Miscellaneous listings, starting Jan. 13
JAN. 13-14 BRISTOL ‘PSYCHO.’ Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou series. With classic cartoons and an episode of “Flash Gordon.” Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3…
Health listings, starting Jan. 13
FRIDAY, JAN. 13 BRISTOL SKINCARE SECRETS. 5 to 9 p.m. Learn how to bring back and maintain your holiday glow. Dr. Victoria Biondi, 122 Maple St., Bristol. Register. (860) 583-1800. THURSDAY, JAN. 19 BRISTOL DEMENTIA AND CAREGIVING: BASICS OF GOOD…
Kids’ listings starting Jan. 13
SATURDAY, JAN. 21 BRISTOL SAINT PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL PLACEMENT EXAM. 8 a.m. Also financial assistance information session. Pre-register. Registration fee for exam is $25. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave, Bristol. (860) 584-0911, ext 34, mcrowley@spchs.com SUNDAY,…