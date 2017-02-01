SATURDAY, FEB. 11 BRISTOL ROCK-N-ROLL REVIEW. Benefit for St. Matthew School. 7 to 11 p.m. The Fabulous Sharades and The Crown Imperials St. Matthew School gym, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville. $20 in advance. $25 at the door if available. (860)…
Miscellaneous listings starting Feb. 3
FRIDAY, FEB. 3 OTHER SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Held by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Mingle, make new friends. Wood-N-Tap, 1274 Farmington Ave., Farmington. No charge. (860) 582-8229. SATURDAY, FEB. 4 SOUTHINGTON 14TH ANNUAL CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL. 10 a.m .to 3 p.m. (Snow…
Health listings starting Feb. 3
FEB. 6 to MARCH 6 SOUTHINGTON DEMENTIA OR ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE SERIES. Mondays, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Space is limited. RSVP. Register. 1-877-424-4641. TUESDAY, FEB. 7 BRISTOL CHILDREN AND SELF-ESTEEM. 7:30 p.m. Parent and Child…
Performance listings starting Feb. 3
NOW thru FEB. 18 OTHER ‘TRAVESTIES.’ Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Sunday matinee on Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. Tom Stoppard’s comedy. Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. $20 for adults, $15 for students and…
Dining listings starting Feb. 3
FRIDAY, FEB. 3 OTHER WINE TASTING AND FUND RAISING AUCTION. Hosted by Youth Ministry of Terryville. 6 to 9 p.m. Wine tasting, Tastefully Simple demonstration, music, door prizes, and childcare. Some items up for auction: amusement park and museum passes,…
Kids listings for Feb. 3
SATURDAY, FEB. 4 BRISTOL TAKE YOUR CHILD TO THE LIBRARY DAY. 10 a.m., 2 p.m. Bubba the BIG Purple Library Gorilla. Stories, crafts, get a library card. All children will receive a copy of “Harold and the Purple Crayon.” Bristol…
Meetings listings for Feb. 3
SUNDAY, FEB. 5 PLAINVILLE THE CONNECTICUT ROSE SOCIETY. 1:30 p.m., doors open. 2 p.m., meeting begins. Topic is the Rose Garden of Elizabeth Park. Who were Charles and Elizabeth Pond and how did the property come to be. Marci Martin,…
Support group listings for Feb.3
MONDAY, FEB. 13 SOUTHINGTON SUPPORT GROUP FOR PARENTS OF CHILDREN WITH AUTISM/ PDD. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Arc of Southington, 201 West Main St., Plantsville. sheribaby@gmail.com ONGOING BRISTOL NAR-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING. Thursday at 7:30 p.m. All family, friends…
Seniors listings for Feb. 3
ONGOING PLAINVILLE PLAINVILLE SENIOR BOWLING. 12:45 p.m., Mondays. Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., Plainville. $9 per person, per week. Includes three games of bowling, automatic scoring, free weekly beverage. Bowlers of all abilities welcome. (860) 747-2918.
Dressers recalled because they are falling hazard, state announces
On Monday, January 31st, Bolton Furniture issued a recall of their “Two Over Two 4-drawer dressers” due to serious tipping and entrapment hazards. Furniture with these hazards can be particularly dangerous for families with small children who may face serious…
Obituary: Elizabeth Mary Uchalik-Gimma, 66
Elizabeth Mary Uchalik-Gimma, 66, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Bristol Hospital after an illness, with her son and granddaughter by her side. She was born in New Britain, to the late Michael and Mary (Koval) Gimma. Elizabeth…
Senior bowling results announced
Plainville Senior Bowling results for Jan. 30 were as follows: Top Female Bowler for the Week–Tina Wishart-174 Top Male Bowler for the Week– Frank Robinson-189 Turkey Club Frank Robinson Split Club Mary Ann Fredrickson Gil Theriault-2 Bert…