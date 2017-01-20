The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Jan. 9 to Friday, Jan. 13: Jerry Lopez, 42, of 72 Pershing Ave., New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with sixth degree larceny. Ramon Colon,…
Blue Devils pick up 1st victory of season
By BRIAN JENNINGS STAFF WRITER After dropping their first two meets of the season to Northwest Catholic and Farmington, the Blue Devil swimming and diving team began this past week by earning their first win of the season with a…
CT special FX artist ready for ‘Face Off,’ part deux
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR When the first episode of “Face Off: All Stars” debuts on Syfy Jan. 24, there will be a familiar face to Connecticut fans of the reality TV series. Litchfield, Conn. resident Tyler Green, who was…
Betty Boukus honored by Plainville schools
By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER Funding for the turf field project and annual field trips to the state capitol were among the countless ways in which the late State Representative Betty Boukus (D-Plainville, New Britain) supported Plainville Community Schools. Last…
Chambers invite area legislators to breakfast
The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce will hold its annual Legislative Breakfast on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. All state senators and representatives covering the towns and cities…
Democrats tap Ciotto to fill in for Christopher
By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER With Town Councilor Quinn Christopher officially stepping down from her elected position on Feb. 1, Plainville Democrats have recommended a nominee to fill the upcoming vacant council seat. During a meeting last Wednesday, the Plainville…
This show is ‘Beautiful’
by MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR If you’re of a certain age, you’re well aware of the music of Carole King—either the material she wrote with her longtime writing partner and husband Gerry Goffin or the material she wrote and sang…
Southington native among dance luminaries highlighted in new photo exhibit
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR The history of dance in Connecticut will be illustrated with photographs. And as part of an upcoming exhibit, which was organized by the Connecticut Dance Alliance and was due to open Jan. 19 at the…
Miscellaneous listings starting Jan. 20
FRIDAY, JAN. 20 BRISTOL NON-PERISHABLE FOOD DRIVE. Held by Heather Bailey Memorial Fundraiser. 6:45 p.m. at Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol during the Bristol Eastern, Bristol Central high schools’ boys basketball game. All donations matched by the…
Health listings for Jan. 20
TUESDAY, JAN. 24 SOUTHINGTON FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 to 11 a.m. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. HHCseniorservices.org FRIDAY, JAN. 27 PLAINVILLE TAKE PRECAUTIONS TO PREVENT FALLS AND INJURIES THIS WINTER. 10 a.m.…
Dining listings for Jan. 20
SATURDAY, JAN. 21 SOUTHINGTON PASTA DINNER FUNDRAISER FOR BREAST CANCER. 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Held by the American Gymnastics Girls Competitive team for Unite for Her, a breast cancer organization. First Congregational Church, 37 Main St., Southington. $10 in advance,…
Kids listings for Jan. 20
JAN. 23, 25 OTHER AUDITIONS FOR ‘THE PRINCE AND THE PAUPER.’ 6 p.m. Held by New Britain Youth Theater. For children ages 8 to 14. Holmes Elementary School, 2150 Stanley St., New Britain. (860) 515-8115, auditions@nbyt.org Prescheduled auditions preferred but…