Who will be the next Miss Southington, Miss Plantsville, Miss Southington’s Outstanding Teen and Miss Plantsville’s Outstanding Teen 2017? Would you like to earn Scholarship money? Do you have a passion to give back to your community and help others?…
Republicans seek to have new imprint on legislative session
By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Republican members of the Connecticut General Assembly have a sense of power they haven’t felt for years, if ever. After November’s election, the GOP won enough seats to create the first…
Change was the keyword for 2016
By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER Change is one way to describe the year 2016 for the town of Plainville. As the town continued moving full speed ahead in its road bond project, momentum began for closing Plainville’s gap in the…
Midnight Orchid’s steampunk style comes calling
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR In addition to a variety of steampunk classes at the Brass Ring Academy this weekend and the steampunk flavored music cranking at the Brass Ring Cabaret on Saturday night, there will be steampunk influenced vendors…
Steampunk luminary coming to Carousel Museum event
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR When the Brass Ring Academy and Cabaret returns to Bristol this weekend, one of the more prominent members of the steampunk community will be on hand. Thomas Willeford, a steampunk writer, artist, and maker, is…
Town groups receive foundation grants
By JEN CARDINES STAFF WRITER The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain distributed $232,300 in grant awards benefitting non-profit organizations in Plainville, New Britain, Southington, and Berlin. The Foundation announces grants of this nature three times per year. The Plainville…
Police blotter for Jan. 6
The Plainville Police Department reported the following arrests: Christopher Power, 31, 42 Matilda Dr., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with sixth degree larceny. Matthew Markie, 29, of 6 Walter Place, was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged…
Blue Devils to bring the heat to the ice
By BRIAN JENNINGS STAFF WRITER The Blue Devils are bringing the heat to the ice this winter with their arrival into the world of boys ice hockey for the first time in the program’s history. Last year, parents showed their…
Rep. Petit takes oath of office
State Representative William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) of Plainville was sworn in Wednesday as state representative for the 22nd General Assembly District. Petit was among 20 other Republican freshmen who took the oath of office and vowed to serve their…
Obituaries: Donald E. Rogers
Donald E. Rogers, 84, of Plymouth, husband of Janice (Lyons) Rogers passed away Wednesday January 4, 2017 at home. Don was born April 9, 1932 in Hartford, CT, son of the late Melvin E. and Helen (Perret) Rogers. Prior to…
Connecticut’s budget a top issue for new legislative session
By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut’s troubled budget is expected to again be the top priority for state lawmakers when they return Wednesday for a new legislative session. In the fiscal year beginning July 1, the…
New Britain Bees seeking interns
The New Britain Bees today announced that the team is seeking seasonal assistants and For-Credit interns for the 2017 season. Open positions are available on Teamwork Online, which can be found here, and will remain open until they have…