News, Police

Police blotter for Jan. 27

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Jan. 13 to Sunday, Jan. 22: Gary J. Bard, 52, of 123 Pickney Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with disorderly conduct. Pedro J. Alicea,…

Sports

Injuries slow down Blue Devils

By BRIAN JENNINGS STAFF WRITER The Blue Devil wrestling team began the season by winning three of their first four matches. But following their strong start, the team went on to win just three of their next nine matches. Plainville…

News

Schools put forward capital plan for FY18

By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER Maintaining technology infrastructure and the safety of school buildings are among the top priorities for the district’s Capital Improvement Plan for next fiscal year. The district has requested $387,050 in capital improvements for Fiscal Year…

News

Issues with track still being worked out

By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER The work continues for solving the bubbling issues in Plainville High School’s newly installed track. Bubbling broke out shortly after the track was finished last year. The track, which was part of the high school’s…

Listings

Kids listings starting Jan. 27

SATURDAY, JAN. 28 PLAINVILLE CELEBRATE CHINESE NEW YEAR. 11 a.m. All ages. Celebrate Year of the Rooster. Make lanterns, dragons, and more. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450. FRIDAY, FEB. 10 BRISTOL MOMMY SON VALENTINE’S DANCE.…

Listings

Meetings listings starting Jan. 27

SATURDAY, JAN. 28 PLAINVILLE THE CONNECTICUT STATE BUTTON SOCIETY. 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A button program on Mercury Buttons, presented by Rachel Mercurio from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church, 222 Farmington Ave., Route 10, Plainville. Coffee and…

Listings

Support group listings starting Jan. 27

ONGOING BRISTOL NAR-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING. Thursday at 7:30 p.m. All family, friends of addicts are welcome to attend. Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St., Bristol. AL-ANON. Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. St. Gregory Hall, Stafford Avenue and Maltby…

