The Plainville Democratic Town Committee will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at the Plainville Municipal Center. Included on the agenda will be the recommendation of a Democrat to…
Council Christopher stepping down: Family moving to Southington
By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER After serving Plainville for the past five years, Town Councilor Quinn Christopher will step down from public office, effective Feb. 1. Christopher, a Democrat, made the announcement last Monday during a Town Council meeting, where…
Police blotter for Dec. 30
The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Dec. 19 to Wednesday, Dec. 21: Nirav H. Patel, 26, of 314 Chestnut St., New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with sixth degree larceny. John…
Winter wonderland: Officials hope early snow is a good sign
By BRIAN JENNINGS STAFF WRITER Get out your skis and snowboards kids, and punch those lift tickets. Winter is here and Mount Southington is open for business. Winter took a vacation last year, due in part to a strong El…
Town announces Christmas tree disposal services
Residents who have trees may bring them to the transfer station at no charge on Granger Lane anytime now until Sunday, Jan. 15. Trees only should be placed in the designated collection area. If you use a bag to transport…
GE exit, schools ruling among top Connecticut stories in ’16
By MICHAEL MELIA Associated Press A rescue at sea led to new questions about an unsolved homicide, a pilot crashed a small plane into East Hartford’s center and a boat repairman living a quiet life in Sherman was revealed to…
Obituaries: Raymond Eugene Francis Frawley
Raymond Eugene “Gene” Francis Frawley, 80, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2016, departing to join his beloved wife, Barbara, whom he cherished forever. He is off to the baseball fields in his dreams and his house by the…
A familiar journey taken with an unlikely hero
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR In many ways, “The Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time” is a classic story that we would find in literature. We have a central character, who like most of us has flaws. Events…
Miscellaneous listings, starting Dec. 30
FRIDAY, DEC. 30 BRISTOL ‘MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS.’ 7 p.m. Film starring Judy Garland. Presented by Hollywood at the Bijou. The Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation. Refreshments, popcorn available. (860) 583-6309. PreserveHollywood.org AMERICAN RED CROSS…
Music listings, starting Dec. 30
FRIDAY, JAN. 6 BRISTOL SPIRIT SHAKER. Bleachers, 300 Middle St., Bristol. SATURDAY, JAN. 7 BRISTOL SHORELINE RINGERS HANDBELL ENSEMBLE. 7 p.m. Secular and religious holiday selections. Bridge Community Church, 43 School St., Bristol. No admission charge but free-will offering taken.…
Kids listings, starting Dec. 30
SUNDAY, FEB. 12 BRISTOL AFTERNOON OF BOWLING WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fundraiser for Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center. Spare Time Bowling, Route 6, Bristol. RSVP. Details. (860) 314-1400, ImagineNation.org
Health listings, starting Dec. 30
TUESDAY, JAN. 3 SOUTHINGTON FREE BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Southington YMCA, 29 High St., Southington. HHCSeniorServices.org THURSDAY, JAN. 5 SOUTHINGTON FREE BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 11…