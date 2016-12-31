News, Police

Police blotter for Dec. 30

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Dec. 19 to Wednesday, Dec. 21: Nirav H. Patel, 26, of 314 Chestnut St., New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with sixth degree larceny. John…

Listings

Miscellaneous listings, starting Dec. 30

FRIDAY, DEC. 30 BRISTOL ‘MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS.’ 7 p.m. Film starring Judy Garland. Presented by Hollywood at the Bijou. The Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation. Refreshments, popcorn available. (860) 583-6309. PreserveHollywood.org AMERICAN RED CROSS…

Listings

Music listings, starting Dec. 30

FRIDAY, JAN. 6 BRISTOL SPIRIT SHAKER. Bleachers, 300 Middle St., Bristol. SATURDAY, JAN. 7 BRISTOL SHORELINE RINGERS HANDBELL ENSEMBLE. 7 p.m. Secular and religious holiday selections. Bridge Community Church, 43 School St., Bristol. No admission charge but free-will offering taken.…

Listings

Kids listings, starting Dec. 30

SUNDAY, FEB. 12 BRISTOL AFTERNOON OF BOWLING WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fundraiser for Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center. Spare Time Bowling, Route 6, Bristol. RSVP. Details. (860) 314-1400, ImagineNation.org

Listings

Health listings, starting Dec. 30

TUESDAY, JAN. 3 SOUTHINGTON FREE BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Southington YMCA, 29 High St., Southington. HHCSeniorServices.org THURSDAY, JAN. 5 SOUTHINGTON FREE BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 11…

