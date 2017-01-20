News, Police

Police blotter for Jan. 20

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Jan. 9 to Friday, Jan. 13: Jerry Lopez, 42, of 72 Pershing Ave., New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with sixth degree larceny. Ramon Colon,…

News

Betty Boukus honored by Plainville schools

By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER Funding for the turf field project and annual field trips to the state capitol were among the countless ways in which the late State Representative Betty Boukus (D-Plainville, New Britain) supported Plainville Community Schools. Last…

News

Chambers invite area legislators to breakfast

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce will hold its annual Legislative Breakfast on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. All state senators and representatives covering the towns and cities…

News

Democrats tap Ciotto to fill in for Christopher

By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER With Town Councilor Quinn Christopher officially stepping down from her elected position on Feb. 1, Plainville Democrats have recommended a nominee to fill the upcoming vacant council seat. During a meeting last Wednesday, the Plainville…

News

This show is ‘Beautiful’

by MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR If you’re of a certain age, you’re well aware of the music of Carole King—either the material she wrote with her longtime writing partner and husband Gerry Goffin or the material she wrote and sang…

Listings

Miscellaneous listings starting Jan. 20

FRIDAY, JAN. 20 BRISTOL NON-PERISHABLE FOOD DRIVE. Held by Heather Bailey Memorial Fundraiser. 6:45 p.m. at Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol during the Bristol Eastern, Bristol Central high schools’ boys basketball game. All donations matched by the…

Listings

Health listings for Jan. 20

TUESDAY, JAN. 24 SOUTHINGTON FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 to 11 a.m. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. HHCseniorservices.org FRIDAY, JAN. 27 PLAINVILLE TAKE PRECAUTIONS TO PREVENT FALLS AND INJURIES THIS WINTER. 10 a.m.…

Listings

Dining listings for Jan. 20

SATURDAY, JAN. 21 SOUTHINGTON PASTA DINNER FUNDRAISER FOR BREAST CANCER. 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Held by the American Gymnastics Girls Competitive team for Unite for Her, a breast cancer organization. First Congregational Church, 37 Main St., Southington. $10 in advance,…

Listings

Kids listings for Jan. 20

JAN. 23, 25 OTHER AUDITIONS FOR ‘THE PRINCE AND THE PAUPER.’ 6 p.m. Held by New Britain Youth Theater. For children ages 8 to 14.  Holmes Elementary School, 2150 Stanley St., New Britain. (860) 515-8115, auditions@nbyt.org Prescheduled auditions preferred but…

