Sports

Eagles improve to 8 victories

by  • 

By BRIAN JENNINGS STAFF WRITER After experiencing seasons of 4-14-2 and 2-18 records, the Eagle ice hockey team split the week with a win and a loss and improved to eight wins on the season, qualifying for the Division III…

Read more →

News

Police blotter for Feb. 3

by  • 

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Saturday, Jan. 21 to Thursday, Jan. 26: Zachary Mercer, 23, of 21 Cobblestone Ct., Naugatuck, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with simple trespassing and open burning (town…

Read more →

News

Chamber hosts annual State of the Town

by  • 

by LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER From the Old Linden Street School demolition to an assessment of Paderewski Pond to business expansions, 2016 marked a year of activity for the town of Plainville, and more is in store this year. As…

Read more →

Listings

Music listings, starting Feb. 3

by  • 

SATURDAY, FEB. 11 BRISTOL ROCK-N-ROLL REVIEW. Benefit for St. Matthew School. 7 to 11 p.m. The Fabulous Sharades and The Crown Imperials St. Matthew School gym, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville. $20 in advance. $25 at the door if available. (860)…

Read more →

Listings

Miscellaneous listings starting Feb. 3

by  • 

FRIDAY, FEB. 3 OTHER SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Held by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Mingle, make new friends. Wood-N-Tap, 1274 Farmington Ave., Farmington. No charge. (860) 582-8229. SATURDAY, FEB. 4 SOUTHINGTON 14TH ANNUAL CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL. 10 a.m .to 3 p.m. (Snow…

Read more →

Listings

Health listings starting Feb. 3

by  • 

FEB. 6 to MARCH 6 SOUTHINGTON DEMENTIA OR ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE SERIES. Mondays, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Space is limited. RSVP. Register. 1-877-424-4641. TUESDAY, FEB. 7 BRISTOL CHILDREN AND SELF-ESTEEM. 7:30 p.m. Parent and Child…

Read more →