Miscellaneous listings, starting Dec. 23

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

BRISTOL

‘GENIUS.’ 1 p.m. The story of American writer Thomas Wolfe and his connections with publisher Maxwell Perkins. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. No charge. RSVP. www.BristolLib.com. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

BRISTOL

‘BAMBI.’ Plus Christmas cartoons. The Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation. Children free. Refreshments, popcorn available. Proceeds benefit Witch’s Dungeon and the society. (860) 583-6309, PreserveHollywood.org

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

PLAINVILLE

MOHEGAN SUN BUS TRIP. Held by Plainville AARP Chapter 4146. Leave Our Lady of Mercy Church in Plainville at 8 a.m. sharp. Returns around 5:30 p.m. $25. Reservations. (860) 747-1732.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

BRISTOL

MARDI GRAS 2017. 7:30 p.m. to midnight. BYOB. Food. Bourbon tasting. Live entertainment. Music. Dancing. Masks encouraged. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. (860) 585-5411.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO MOHEGAN SUN. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. $30 per person. (860) 589-5597, (860) 583-8170.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

SPIRITUALIST CHURCH OF LOVE AND LIGHT. Meets Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Service followed by a fellowship hour. The Loop, Suite C, 311 East St., Plainville. Rev. Aristia Partiss. (860) 918-6393

BRISTOL

BINGO. Wednesdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. 6:45 p.m., full kitchen menu. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.