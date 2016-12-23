Local real estate firm steps up to help food bank, shelter

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

Berarducci Realtors is hosting their first fund drive to benefit the Friendship Service Center in New Britain, which provides a warm place to many homeless people.

Owner Becky Berarducci said that the business started collecting just before December, but intends to begin earlier next year.

The idea was spearheaded through an office meeting, where the realtors discussed doing something for the community.

“We are in the type of business where we house people,” Berarducci said. It only made sense to provide shelter for those in need. The Friendship Service Center provides a basic needs program (food and shelter) with a community kitchen, emergency shelter, and transitional living. They also specialize in community outreach and homeless prevention, and permanent supportive housing.

“It’s a constant need. That’s how they run the place, on donations,” said Berarducci.

Originally, the business advertised collecting until Dec. 20, but they have decided to continue the drive throughout the cold winter months. Many donations have come in, but the owner looks forward to receiving more.

Suggested donations include: Coffee, tea sugar, personal care items for all ages, cleaning products, dried herbs and spices, paper products, plastic cutlery, bath towels, new twin bedding, new pillows, non-perishable food items, baby diapers and wipes, gas gift cards and bus passes.

A collection box is located inside Berarducci Realtors, 36 Whiting St., Plainville and questions can be directed to Becky Berarducci at (860)869-0205.