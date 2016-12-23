Plainville groups receive grants

The Plainville Choral Society’s May, 2017 production of “The Boy Friend” will be sponsored in part by the Community Foundation of Greater Britain, funding awarded as part of the more than $230,000 in year-end grants approved last week by the Foundation.

The Community Foundation’s board of directors approved $232,300 in grant awards benefitting non-profit organizations and programs serving Berlin, New Britain, Plainville and Southington. The Foundation awarded a $750 sponsorship to the Choral Society, as well as a $3,000 grant to the Plainville Public Library to purchase materials for a puppet theater and take-home kits for families.