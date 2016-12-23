Police blotter for Dec. 23

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Dec. 12 to Sunday, Dec. 18:

Ryan F. Ouellette, 38, of 2 Terra Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with criminal attempt at first degree robbery, second degree breach of peace, second degree threatening, and criminal attempt at sixth degree larceny. In a second incident, he was arrested and charged with third degree larceny.

James J. Peters, 46, of 492 East St., C17, Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order and second degree breach of peace.

Juan A. Crespo, 24, of 37 Walker Ln., Bloomfield, was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with illegal possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to illuminate rear registration plates.

Justine Cusick, 34, of 92 W. Main St., Unit 34, Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with evading responsibility (physical injury) and failure to grant right of way.

Alliyah E. Lampkins, 21, of 8 Atwood St., Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Nicolas O. Lafogg-Smole, 19, of 27 Pershing Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 14 for possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana. In a second incident, he was arrested and charged with first degree failure to appear.

Ricky C. Levesque, 49, of 124 New Britain Ave., No. 106, Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with third degree assault, second degree unlawful restraint, and disorderly conduct.

David Letourneau, 30, of 44 UConn Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to drive a reasonable distance apart, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathan S. Cipriani, 28, of 50 Daniel Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.

Alexander A. Applewhite, 22, of 20 Parkside Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Brian W. Bodak, 64, of 122 W. Main St., Unit 1, Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Eric R. Godard, 35, of 142 Victoria Dr., Cheshire, was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with sixth degree larceny, second degree breach of peace, and operating under suspension.

Peggy A. Lampkin, 66, of 20 Davenport St., New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Christopher T. Baylis, 30, of 32 Forest Hills Dr., Farmington, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and traveling too fast.

Isabel Martinez, 24, of 426 Second Ave., New Haven, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer.

Brenda Gallagher, 57, of 72 Middletown Rd., Kensington, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, evading responsibility (physical injury), and following too close.

Anthony V. Cortelli, 40, of 11 Park St., 2nd floor, Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Irene P. Maturo, 30, of 59 Ridge Rd., Unit 3, Naugatuck, was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Ivana D. Flores, 25, of 59 Ridge Rd., Unit 3, Naugatuck, was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Joseph M. Bright, 25, of 236 E. Main St., Bristol, was arrested on Dec. 10 and charged with interfering with an officer, driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to obey an officer’s signal, restricted turn, traveling unreasonably fast, unsafe movement from a stopped position, operating under suspension, evading responsibility (physical injury), and no insurance.

John P. O’Day, 40, of 206 East St., Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 11 and charged with second degree strangulation, third degree assault, first degree unlawful restraint, and disorderly conduct.

Evan McCue, 30, of 43 Willis Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 11 and charged with three incidents of violating probation.

Nicholas R. Wight, 28, of 421 Emmet St., Unit 3, Bristol, was arrested on Dec. 11 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, driving too fast for conditions, making an improper turn, and operating motorcycle without a license.

James J. Peters, 46, of 492 East St., Unit C17, Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with third degree assault, second degree reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

Shelly A. Mills, 29, of 62 Rhoda Lane, Bristol, was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with impersonation of a police officer and second degree harassment.