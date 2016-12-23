To head off future fish kills, town explores its options

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

Town officials are reviewing several options to help reduce future fish kills in Paderewski Pond.

This assessment comes after a fish kill left over 1,000 fish dead at Paderewski Pond in September 2015. The cause of the fish kill was dissolved oxygen levels as the result of an algae bloom, which was triggered by a significant lack of rainfall and high temperatures, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

During a recent Town Council meeting, George Andrews of Loureiro Engineering reviewed the Paderewski Pond Assessment and Alternative Analysis with town officials. In July, town officials agreed that an assessment of the pond was needed to reduce the possibility of future fish kills.

Since this past April, the town’s Water Pollution Control Facility has been monitoring dissolved oxygen levels and temperatures of the pond. In August, Loureiro sampled the water and sediments of four quadrants of the pond.

Based on the field monitoring and laboratory analysis of collected water samples, the pond’s health is satisfactory, said Andrews.

Surrounded by residential properties and Paderewski Park, the pond is 15.8 acres with depths varying from two to seven feet.

“We didn’t find any significant stratification as you would expect in such a shallow pond,” said Andrews. “Contaminants within the pond weren’t excessive. Nutrients were somewhat elevated, but nothing extremely excessive during our sampling.”

In 2005, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station published a study, which found an abundant amount of waterweed that grew in the pond. This was something that Loureiro also discovered during its assessment over the summer. Andrews said the study team observed some areas where the top of the pond was matted. As a result, oxygen production (photosynthesis) is reduced, while oxygen consumption (respiration) is enhanced.

“The surface mat basically eliminates the ability for sunlight to penetrate the pond, so the plants and vegetation, of which you have massive amounts, transitions from photosynthesis to respiration,” explained Andrews. “They’re consuming oxygen rather than making oxygen.”

During his presentation, Andrews explained three alternatives to reduce or eliminate future algae blooms in the pond based on the pond’s physical and chemical conditions. He recommended pond dredging as the most effective long-term management option to remove accumulated nutrients within the sediment of the pond, pond weeds and organic matter.

“Pond dredging is obviously the most effective approach,” said Andrews, adding that pond dredging also is the most expensive approach. “The beauty of it is you can remove the weeds, the significant organic load in the pond, as well as the sediment in one fell swoop.”

Town Manager Robert Lee said town staff finished studying a bathymetry survey to facilitate volume calculations of the pond and estimated costs/logistics for pond dredging.

The second option was aeration, which adds oxygen the pond and circulates deeper, cooler waters from the bottom to the surface. Andrews said the most common method of aeration is a fountain, which is an electrically operated pump supported by a float anchored to the bottom.

“You’re sucking the cool water from the bottom…aerating it by discharging it to the surface, and you’re basically rolling the pond so you can create a fairly stable and persistent temperature and dissolved oxygen level throughout the depth of that pond,” Andrews explained to the council.

Andrews added that a benefit of aeration is that it encourages the growth of aerobic bacteria to enhance the breakdown of organic matter and nutrients, thereby reducing algae.

“It will encourage the growth of aerobic bacteria, which can enhance the breakdown of some of the organic materials that are deposited,” said Andrews.

The third option involved vegetation and algae management, such as herbicide treatment, which leaves the plant material and nutrients within the water body, but must be repeated most likely twice a year.

“It’s simple. It’s quick. You can get a permit from DEEP fairly quickly,” said Andrews. “But it’s not a long term solution. With chemical treatments, you’re typically going to be applying them a couple times a year.”

Another way of management method is weed harvesting, which removes plant material, but must be repeated annually.

“You’re removing the weeds from the pond itself,” said Andrews.

During the meeting, Plainville resident Tammy Duprey thanked town officials for addressing the conditions of the pond.

She also expressed concerns for possible bacteria levels and e. coli in the pond.

“It’s great that we are making this a beautiful place for everybody…but I think public safety…needs to be addressed also,” said Duprey, who has lived on the pond for over 20 years.