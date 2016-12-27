Register for Plainville winter/ spring recreation programs

Winter/Spring program registration will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in the Recreation Office at 50 Whiting St.

The Recreation Office hours are Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Recreational programs are offered for youth and adults. Youth activities include: Ski/snowboard Lessons for grades 3 to 8; Fit and Fantastic for grades 6 to 8; Girls Volleyball for Grades 5 to 8; Mommy & Me Yoga for ages 1 to 6; Open Gym for ages 3 to 7; Recreation Gymnastics for ages 1 to 6; Wheeler Gymnastics for ages 1 to 5; Tumble Time Gymnastics for ages 1 to 6; Toddle Dance for ages 3 and 4; Contemporary Dance for ages 5 to 8, and ages 9 to 12; Recreation Martial Arts for ages 8 to 20; Balloon Twisting 101 for ages 10 and up; Water Safety Instruction for ages 16 and up; Lifeguard Training for ages 15 and Up; Parent and Child Aquatics for ages 6 months to 5 years; and Red Cross Swim Instruction; Individual Swim Lessons; Diving for ages 9 to 14; and Birthday Parties Ages 2-5.

Adult programs include: Adult Swim Instruction, Water Aerobics, Zumba, Recreational Co-ed Volleyball, Ethel Yoga, Golf Clinic, Men’s Basketball, Plainville Wind Ensemble, Men’s Over 30 Basketball, Essential Oil, and Dog Training Session.

Fee payment must accompany registration for programs carrying a charge.

To obtain further information, please call the Recreation Department at (860)747-6022.