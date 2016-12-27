Plainville Senior Bowling results for Dec. 21 were as follows:
Top Female Bowler for the Week–Marie Cyr-194
Top Male Bowler for the Week–Joe Terzine-200
Ham Bone Club
Joe Terzine
Turkey Club
Gil Theriault-2
Frank Robinson
John Kirch
Joe Terzini-2
Tom Loiselle
Marie Cyr
Bert Collin
Split Club
Sara Cameron
Carter Casida
Barbara Balavender
Simine Guimond
Aggie Jagos
Ron Jablonski
Mary Jane Dumais
Shirley Hotchkiss-2
Dan Hurley
Art Schneider-2
John Kirch
Jan Deblois
Richard Bushey
Onezine Picard
Barbara Shultz
Nello Volpe
200 Club
Joe Terzini-200