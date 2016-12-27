Plainville Senior Bowling results for Dec. 21 were as follows:

Top Female Bowler for the Week–Marie Cyr-194

Top Male Bowler for the Week–Joe Terzine-200

Ham Bone Club

Joe Terzine

Turkey Club

Gil Theriault-2

Frank Robinson

John Kirch

Joe Terzini-2

Tom Loiselle

Marie Cyr

Bert Collin

Split Club

Sara Cameron

Carter Casida

Barbara Balavender

Simine Guimond

Aggie Jagos

Ron Jablonski

Mary Jane Dumais

Shirley Hotchkiss-2

Dan Hurley

Art Schneider-2

John Kirch

Jan Deblois

Richard Bushey

Onezine Picard

Barbara Shultz

Nello Volpe

200 Club

Joe Terzini-200