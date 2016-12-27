Tunxis offers accelerated business program

Tunxis Community College has announced a new accelerated Business Administration certificate program that can be completed in six months online, for those students who need the convenience and want to finish their certificate in a shorter timeframe.

The 21-credit certificate is comprised of seven courses in accounting, business law and ethics, software applications, economics, management and marketing. Courses are offered fully online in three-, seven- and eight-week semesters. Spring 2017 seven-week accelerated business classes include “Business Software Applications” and “Principles of Finance,” starting Jan. 19 and March 20 respectively. Limited spots are still available in both courses.

Taught by Tunxis faculty, all courses from the certificate can also be applied toward the associate degree in business, shortening the time to finish the program’s associate degree as well.

Those who are interested in enrolling in prerequisites for the Tunxis online business courses are encouraged to sign up during Spring Credit Registration, which is underway now through January, with late registration on Jan. 17.

For more information on the business program, call 860.773.1631, email afeest@tunxis.edu, or visit Tunxis at tunxis.edu/ba. More information about online courses and requirements can be found at http://www.tunxis.edu/distance-learning/.

Tunxis is located at the junction of Routes 6 and 177 in Farmington.