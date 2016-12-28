Obituaries: Raymond Eugene Francis Frawley

Raymond Eugene “Gene” Francis Frawley, 80, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2016, departing to join his beloved wife, Barbara, whom he cherished forever. He is off to the baseball fields in his dreams and his house by the lake. Born in New Britain on January 30, 1936, and with his father passing away when he was five, Gene came from humble beginnings supported by a strong mother and often shared stories about the “projects”. One recent tale had him and friends building a canoe out of tin cans which promptly sank on a trial run (we all looked at him skeptically on that one).

After graduating high school, Gene joined the U.S. Army serving in Alaska at different points between 1955-1958. While in the service, he attended college in Fairbanks and claimed to learn to sleep almost anywhere having “slept leaning against barbed wire” during his stint in the not-yet-state of Alaska.

Following his return, he married Barbara Mary Swentusky, daughter of Elenora (Kulas) and Felix Swentusky, on September 27, 1958. They went on to have two children, James and Michael, and purchased their first home in Plainville in 1965 where he valiantly tried to grow grass over decades. Beyond coaching Little League and attending way too many drawn-out baseball, football, choral and stage events for his kids, Gene worked in purchasing and product inventory control serving Landers, Frary & Clark, American Powdered Metals, Waring Products and Plainville Special Tool over his career. Cape Cod was always a special place for the family.

After Barbara passed away in 1985, Gene embraced his role as grandfather and uncle planning special trips to Disney and other locales over the years for the grandkids and showering nieces and nephews with love (and the occasional slip of cash). Later, he joined his son Jim on trips to many baseball tournaments around the country creating an extended “baseball family” for himself of players and ex-pros and enjoying Bloody Mary’s poolside between games in Fort Myers, FL. An avid Red Sox fan, he got to meet and enjoy time with Bill Lee and his aunt, Annabelle Lee Harmon, who played for the American Girls Professional Baseball League in the 1940s. Gene acted as base coach for several teams in Cooperstown, NY, at times putting three generations comprising of father, son and grandson on the field during the same game. He never criticized the apparent lack of certain skills on the field by the younger generations and remained “one of the guys”.

During his life, locally, Gene called New Britain, Plainville, Higganum, Meriden and Southington home, living on his own right up to and prior to surgery in October. His independence was something in which he took pride.

Carrying on Gene’s legacy are son Jim and wife Mary, of Meriden, their son Benjamin, his wife Kara and grandson Deacon (named after baseball player, James “Deacon” White) of Oneida, NY, and daughter, Dr. Sara Frawley, also of Meriden, and son Michael and wife Vickey of Chewelah, WA.

Besides his wife, Gene was also predeceased by his mother, Mary (Link)(Frawley) Devanney, father Tom Ray Frawley, Mary’s second husband, Donald Devanney, a brother Harold, and sister Frances P. Lukas, and brother-in-law Thomas McMahon. He is survived by his brother Thomas “George Sonny Tom” Frawley (don’t ask, it’s too confusing) and brother-in-law Henry Lukas and niece Karen Lukas, nephews Tom Frawley and Tim Lukas. He also leaves a most special sister-in-law, Phyllis McMahon and her children, Keith, Karen and Colleen and their children, all of whom continued to be an important part of his life. Special friends include the Goldsmith families of Plainville.

At Gene’s request, there will be no calling hours or services, but just a good party in the future. Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to an organization he supported strongly, Folk Arts Rajasthan, 314 E. 84th St #11, NY, NY 10028. www.folkartrajasthan.org.

