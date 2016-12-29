Town announces Christmas tree disposal services

Residents who have trees may bring them to the transfer station at no charge on Granger Lane anytime now until Sunday, Jan. 15. Trees only should be placed in the designated collection area. If you use a bag to transport your tree, you must remove the tree from the bag and dispose of the bag in your regular household trash container.

If you are unable to transport your tree, the Roadways Department will once again be collecting them. Residents are asked to leave their Christmas trees at the curb before Jan. 7 .

The Roadways Department will collect them during the week of Jan. 7 to 15. Be sure they are free of ice and snow, are not in the road, and do not block any sidewalks or walkways.

For more information, call the Public Works Administration at (860)793-0221 x208.