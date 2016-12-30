Council Christopher stepping down: Family moving to Southington

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

After serving Plainville for the past five years, Town Councilor Quinn Christopher will step down from public office, effective Feb. 1.

Christopher, a Democrat, made the announcement last Monday during a Town Council meeting, where she thanked town officials and town staff for their support.

The three-term councilor decided to step down because she is moving to the town of Southington. Christopher and her husband are building a home there.

“When this property came up it was eight acres—it all fell into our laps,” said Christopher, who has a background in community mental health and school social work. “We’re getting a great opportunity, and an opportunity we’ve been looking for more than 15 years.

For Christopher, public service was a natural fit. While growing up in Plainville, her father served on the Board of Education for many years. Her brother, Chris Wazorko, has served on the Council for over 16 years.

Christopher said she enjoyed giving back to a town that gave so much to her.

“I loved meeting all of the citizens. I loved working for them. I loved making Plainville a great place to live,” said Christopher, adding how she has become a better listener by serving on the Council.

Looking back on her three terms, Christopher said she was proud to be a part of a variety of accomplishments made by the council. During her political career, Christopher supported the bi-monthly televising of the Citizen’s Forum, which was the first half hour of the Town Council meeting that gave residents an opportunity to address the town officials.

Christopher said she also is proud of advocating for a budget that “not only advanced the town and kept it competitive, but also guaranteed strong schools and exemplary town services.”

“I leave feeling sure that I represented my town with fairness and kindness, was always prepared and understood the issues and did my best to do what I was elected to do,” said Christopher.

After the announcement, Town Council Chairperson Kathy Pugliese thanked Christopher for all of her contributions to Plainville.

“We did do a lot while you were on the council. This council achieved a lot of goals,” Pugliese told Christopher. “We appreciate all of your efforts.”

With a soon-to-be vacant council seat, the Democratic Town Committee will hold a meeting and endorse another Democrat for the position, said Town Clerk Carol Skultety. The recommendation will be brought before the council for a vote, and the vacancy would be filled with four affirmative votes, said Skultety.

“There is no statutory time limit for this to happen,” said Skultety.