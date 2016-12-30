Police blotter for Dec. 30

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Dec. 19 to Wednesday, Dec. 21:

Nirav H. Patel, 26, of 314 Chestnut St., New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

John A. Capestani, 27, of 25 Troutbrook Rd., Unit 2, Bristol, was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with illegal possession of cocaine, operating under suspension, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and traveling unreasonably fast.

Christine A. Garafola, 29, of 57 Longmeadow Dr., Wolcott, was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with operating a motor vehicle without an operator license, failure to drive right, and driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Luis A. Capestani, 31, of 92 Fairview St., New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 20 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order and illegal possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Karina M. Charleston, 22, of 4R Prospect Hill Rd., Cromwell, was arrested on Dec. 20 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order and traveling unreasonably fast. In separate incidents, she was charged with two incidents of second degree failure to appear.

Jennifer E. Nunez, 26, of 50 Forest St., B3, Hartford, was arrested on Dec. 20 and charged with second degree threatening and second degree breach of peace.

Thomas J. Halleran, 35, of 35 Peach Tree Ct., Cheshire, was arrested on Dec. 20 and charged with illegal possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew J. Fiondella, 55, of 105 Poitras Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with illegal possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David M. Stark, 40, homeless, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with interfering with an officer and criminal impersonation. In two separate incidents he was charged with failure to respond to a violation. In a fourth incident, he was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Curtis L. Johnson, 26, of 78 Hamilton St., 2W, Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with fifth degree larceny and second degree forgery.

Samuel Ramos, 34, of 76 Mountainview Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with illegal possession of heroin, illegal possession of cocaine, and a control signal violation.