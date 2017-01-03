‘Frozen’ princess takes to Disney ice

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

For many little girls, Princess Anna of Arendelle from the Disney movie, “Frozen,” is their idol.

And Morgan Bell can understand why.

“I have a soft spot in my heart for her,” said Bell, who plays the role of Anna in “Disney On Ice ,” which comes to Connecticut next week. “She’s relatable. She’s a bit quirky. She’s clumsy. But she’s a good person.”

And in some ways, said Bell, she can understand Anna because many of the “Frozen” princess’s traits are traits she sees in herself.

“It’s so much fun,” said Bell of the role, which finds Anna teamed up with her sister Elsa and their friend Olaf.

“Disney On Ice presents Dream Big,” according to press materials, invites audiences “to join eight Disney Princesses – Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, Jasmine, Aurora and Snow White – as they embark on incredible adventures, determined to make their dreams come true. In addition, experience the sisterly love that has captivated millions as Disney’s ‘Frozen’ is brought to life on the icy stage.”

“It’s a really great show,” said Bell. It has “all the classic” princesses.

“There’s something for everyone,” said Bell of “Disney On Ice presents Dream Big.”

“Moms like the costumes,” said Bell. “Fathers will like the special effects.” And, the kids will like seeing their favorite Disney characters, she said.

Bell’s favorite Disney movie is “The Lion King.” But she said her favorite princess—other than Anna— is Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”

“She’s so adventurous,” said Bell. “She’s quirky too. When she gets her legs, she’s so clumsy… It’s cute.”

For Bell, who started skating at the age of 5 and competed at three U.S. Figure Skating championships, this will be her third time touring with Disney On Ice.

Bell said she has always loved skating. And she always has loved performing.

But Bell’s career moved strictly toward performance after she suffered an injury to the MCL in her knee. The injury put an end to her competition career.

But, Bell said, she wasn’t ready to give up on ice skating. Disney On Ice turned out to be a “great outlet” for her love for the sport. It allowed her to skate without putting the same kind of strain on her knee that competitions would have placed.

Bell said she loves the Disney On Ice family. “There’s a talented cast,” said Bell, with many of the others skaters also coming from the world of national competitions. Additionally, she said, she loves how all the cast has fun. And she loves seeing the audience reaction at every performance.

“Disney On Ice presents Dream Big” is a great night out for the entire family, said Bell. “The show is filled with family entertainment… There’s something there for everyone.”

“Disney On Ice presents Dream Big” comes to the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport from Jan. 5 to 8 and to the XL Center in Hartford from Jan. 12 to 16.

Performances are in Bridgeport on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Performances are in Hartford on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and Monday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m.

Tickets for “Disney on Ice Present Dream Big” are available in Bridgeport by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com or in person at the Webster Bank Arena CLICK IT or TICKET Box Office or Hartford at XLcenter.com or by visiting the XL Center Box Office. All seats are reserved.