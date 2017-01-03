Names added to Veterans Memorial Wall

The following names have been added to the Plainville Veterans Memorial Wall.
Sgt. Donald C Beltrame – U.S. Army
Private John A Bucchi – U.S. Army
Sgt. Edward E Cassinari – U.S. Air Force
Flight Officer Irving M Edelson – U.S. Air Force
A1C Robert F Lang – U.S. Air Force
S1C Chester Raducha – U.S. Navy
MM2 John J Senaldi – U.S. Navy
The Memorial Wall is located on the main floor of the Plainville Municipal Center adjacent to the Town Clerk’s Office. Visitors may view the Wall during normal business hours. If you are interested in adding a veteran’s name to the Wall, applications are located in the Municipal Center, Senior Center, American Legion Post 33, and VFW Post 534.