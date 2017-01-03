Names added to Veterans Memorial Wall

The following names have been added to the Plainville Veterans Memorial Wall.

Sgt. Donald C Beltrame – U.S. Army

Private John A Bucchi – U.S. Army

Sgt. Edward E Cassinari – U.S. Air Force

Flight Officer Irving M Edelson – U.S. Air Force

A1C Robert F Lang – U.S. Air Force

S1C Chester Raducha – U.S. Navy

MM2 John J Senaldi – U.S. Navy

The Memorial Wall is located on the main floor of the Plainville Municipal Center adjacent to the Town Clerk’s Office. Visitors may view the Wall during normal business hours. If you are interested in adding a veteran’s name to the Wall, applications are located in the Municipal Center, Senior Center, American Legion Post 33, and VFW Post 534.