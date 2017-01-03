Women and Girls Fund holding meeting, reception Jan. 10

The Women & Girls’ Fund will host its Annual Meeting & Grantee Reception in mid-January to celebrate this year’s grantee organizations and all the ways everyone partners together to make it possible for women and girls in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott to improve the quality of their lives.

The celebration of 2016 — which celebrated the fund’s 15th anniversary and saw the achievement of a goal the founders had back in 2001 – will culminate in the announcement of grant distributions from the fund — over $42,000 to support 15 organizations. Grantees will be at the reception, to accept the grant check and speak on the program/project funded.

Grants from the Fund are funded by proceeds from the annual Wonder of Women (WOW) event as well as two other named funds: Barbara Hackman Franklin Fund for Women and the John & Gloria Di Francesco Fund for Women and Girls.

The reception is Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bristol, 42 Century Dr., Bristol.