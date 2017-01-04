Blood shortage in state, emergency call issued

The American Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood donors to make a donation appointment now and help save patient lives.

Hectic holiday schedules for many regular blood donors contributed to about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed. Snowstorms and severe weather have also impacted donations. About 90 blood drives were forced to cancel in December, resulting in more than 3,000 blood donations going uncollected.

“Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on,” said Alyson Barraza of the Connecticut Red Cross Blood Services Region in a press release. “We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs. Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.”

Find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites for more donors to give blood or platelets. Overall, the Red Cross has added nearly 200 hours to blood donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help speed up the donation process.

“In about an hour, you can help save someone’s life. This simple act can have a profound impact on another human being,” said Barraza in the press release.

Upcoming collections are being held at:

Bristol

Jan. 17,: 1 to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 126 South Street

Southington

Jan. 12, 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart Street

Jan. 12,: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart Street