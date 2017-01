Kids’ listings, starting Jan. 6

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

BRISTOL

SAINT PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. Tours of building, meet faculty. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave, Bristol. (860) 584-0911, ext 34, mcrowley@spchs.com

OTHER

THEATER CLASSES IN ACTING AND IMPROV. Held by New Britain Youth Theater. Acting is for ages 6 to 12. Improv is for ages 10 to 18. New Britain-Berlin YMCA Program Center, 362 Main St., Kensington. (860) 515-8115, auditions@NYBT.org. NBYT.org

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

BRISTOL

SAINT PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL PLACEMENT EXAM. 8 a.m. Also financial assistance information session. Pre-register. Registration fee for exam is $25. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave, Bristol. (860) 584-0911, ext 34, mcrowley@spchs.com

SUNDAY, FEB. 12

BRISTOL

AFTERNOON OF BOWLING WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fundraiser for Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center. Spare Time Bowling, Route 6, Bristol. RSVP. Details. (860) 314-1400, ImagineNation.org