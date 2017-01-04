Performance listings, starting Jan. 6

JAN. 8, 10

BRISTOL

76TH OM SHOW AUDITIONS. Sunday, Jan. 8, noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. Theme is “There’s No Place Like Home.” No experience required. You’ll be taught what is needed. Come ready to sing a short song of your choice. Accompanist and CD playback available or sing a capella. If you have other talents and want to be part of the show come down. All types of talent needed. Family-oriented. Adults and children will be combined in multiple numbers. Bristol Boys and Girls Club of Bristol and Family Center, 270 West St., Bristol. (860) 329-7977, Donaldcoombs@att.net. Rehearsals will begin mid-January. April 21, 22 showdates.