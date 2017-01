Senior listings, starting Jan. 6

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN HOUSE AT THE ORCHARDS AT SOUTHINGTON. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Independent and assisted living community. The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

OPEN HOUSE AT MULBERRY GARDENS OF SOUTHINGTON. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Assisted living, adult day, and memory care community. Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. (860) 276-1020.

JAN. 10, 18

PLAINVILLE

BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC. Held by Hartford HealthCare. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. to noon. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. No appointment necessary.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

SOUTHINGTON

PREVENTING FALLS WHILE OUTSIDE IN WINTER. 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Presented by Southington Care Center, Southington Library, 255 Main St., Southington. Free. Register. (860) 628-0947.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE SENIOR BOWLING. 12:45 p.m., Mondays. Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., Plainville. $9 per person, per week. Includes three games of bowling, automatic scoring, free weekly beverage. Bowlers of all abilities welcome. (860) 747-2918.