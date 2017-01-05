Obituaries: Donald E. Rogers

Donald E. Rogers, 84, of Plymouth, husband of Janice (Lyons) Rogers passed away Wednesday January 4, 2017 at home.

Don was born April 9, 1932 in Hartford, CT, son of the late Melvin E. and Helen (Perret) Rogers. Prior to his retirement, he was a co-owner and operator of Rogers Bakery in Plainville. Don was a member of the Plymouth Congregational Church. He had a lifelong interest in carriage driving and teaching others to drive. He was a longtime member of the Litchfield Hills Driving Club. He was a former Justice of the Peace, member of the church choir, played clarinet, saxophone, and found much joy in music.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons and daughters all of Plainville, David E. Rogers, Daniel D. Rogers, Cynthia Rogers, Elizabeth Rogers; his sister, Jane Statchen of Plainville; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Melvin Rogers.

A memorial service will be held 11:30AM on Wednesday January 11, 2017 at the Plymouth Congregational Church. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Plymouth Congregational Church, 10 Park St. Plymouth, CT 06782 in memory of Don Rogers. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com