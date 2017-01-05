Rep. Petit takes oath of office

State Representative William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) of Plainville was sworn in Wednesday as state representative for the 22nd General Assembly District.

Petit was among 20 other Republican freshmen who took the oath of office and vowed to serve their districts over the upcoming two-year term, according to a press release from House Republicans. The release said Petit states he is committed to fighting for common sense policies that help Connecticut businesses grow and thrive while reining in state spending and restoring fiscal health.

“I am thrilled to be officially starting my first term and I look forward to working on behalf of the people of Plainville and New Britain and the state of Connecticut,” Petit said in the press release. “There is much work to be done and I am ready to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle.”

For the 2017-2018 legislative term, House Republican Leader Themis Klarides appointed Petit to serve on the General Assembly’s Appropriations, Public Health, and Commerce Committees.

Petit took the oath of office and was sworn in by Secretary of State Denise Merrill on Wednesday afternoon in the State House Chamber. He then participated in a Joint Convention of both the House of Representatives and Senate as Gov. Dannel Malloy addressed lawmakers about the 2017 legislative session.