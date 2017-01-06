Blue Devils to bring the heat to the ice

By BRIAN JENNINGS

The Blue Devils are bringing the heat to the ice this winter with their arrival into the world of boys ice hockey for the first time in the program’s history.

Last year, parents showed their interest in the sport by questioning the athletic director’s office about it. Lack of resources did not allow Plainville to start up their own ice hockey program though. But as a member of the largest conference in the state, the Central Connecticut Conference, Plainville began looking around.

Before the inception of Division III boys ice hockey for the 2005-06 season, Rocky Hill and Wethersfield skated as their own teams in Division II. Middletown was a co-op with crosstown school Xavier.

That same season, Rocky Hill joined Division III, joining a co-op team with RHAM from 2007 to 2009 until they added Middletown to the mix. Middletown was absent from the ice hockey picture for a brief period until they joined Division III in 2007.

Wethersfield remained in Division II until the 2013-14 season, then joined a co-op team with Middletown and Rocky Hill for the next season.

But after meeting with athletic directors from Middletown, Rocky Hill, and Wethersfield and requesting to join those clubs on the ice, the CIAC made Plainville a co-op team with Wethersfield as the host school.

“We obviously don’t want to be traveling too far,” said Plainville athletic director, Chris Farrell. “Typically, you put the feelers out to see who has hockey and who’s with who. It has to do with numbers too because you can only have a certain amount of players from each school. But it’s a relationship that we built with the CCC teams.”

Article XI of the 2016-17 CIAC Handbook listed on the CIAC website that is titled, “Cooperative Team Sponsorship,” states that, “The CIAC Board of Control shall have the authority to approve the formation of cooperative athletic teams of two or more member high schools under the following conditions: the determination of the proper set of circumstances which will allow multiple schools to form a cooperative team will depend significantly on the issue of competitor displacement; cooperative teams may not be formed for financial reasons; the schools are located in the same geographical area; all schools are participating in the cooperative must be members of the CIAC, Inc.; the cooperative sponsorship agreement is established for a period of two consecutive school years; and written assurance that a ‘no cut’ policy will govern the cooperative.”

According to the CIAC, “When the number of potential participants in any school exceeds the limits a cooperative team will not be approved.” For ice hockey, there are two options: a maximum limit of 15 athletes for grades nine through 12 and 10 athletes for grades 10 through 12 without freshmen.

The handbook also states that, “Cooperative teams will not be permitted to add teams if the total number of players on the existing co-op team exceeds the maximum determined limit in each sport. Co-op programs exist until they have finished the phase-out period of if the agreement between the schools involved ceased for at least one full season. Multiple team cooperative programs cannot exceed two times the maximum determined limit in each sport.”

If there is enough interest for ice hockey in the years to come, there is a possibility that Plainville could support its own ice hockey team. However, Farrell said that funding a boys ice hockey team alone would be very hard to do.

“We would have to have a lot of interest obviously,” the director said. “Budgets in every school system are very tight, especially in athletics. Not having a rink, the ice time is very expensive. Equipment and transportation are expensive too. Hopefully, if we can build up a great interest of hockey, that would be the next move after a co-op.”

When it comes to forming introducing a new sports program to the school, it’s not just about word of mouth and emails though.

“There has to be a feeder system,” said Farrell. “We looked at how many of our players were actually playing. You’re always going to get interest from people enjoy watching hockey, but they’ve never played it. It can be very difficult to start playing hockey at the high school level because high school hockey is very difficult.”

Plainville athletes playing for the co-op team this season include junior Will Cronkhite and sophomores Cole McNamara and Connor McNamara.

“It’s obviously a great opportunity for our student-athletes to experience a sport that they might not have,” the director said. “It’s very exciting for our team. We want to make sure that they have that opportunity.”

Dennis Tulimieri is the head coach of the team and currently has the team at 2-0 overall with a 3-0 win at Litchfield/Nonnewaug/Shepaug/Thomaston (0-2) and 6-1 win over Brien McMahon/Norwalk (1-4).

“He’s been over this field and is a hockey guy,” said Farrell. “He does a great job with the student-athletes. I’ve had the opportunity to talk with him on many occasions. He understands the game of hockey and really pushes the kids to be the best that they possibly can be, not only on the ice, but off it as well. The kids are having a great experience playing for him.”

Having a co-op team may work off a year-to-year basis, but Farrell said that he thinks that interest in the sport will grow from year to year.

“We’ll go by from year to year and see how the interest is,” the director said. “We’re hoping that we can continue to have interest year after year so that we’re giving our student-athletes that opportunity. “The three players that are playing now are younger, so they’ll be in the program for the next two years.”

The Eagles will look to remain undefeated this week with games at Haddam-Killingworth/Lyman Hall/Coginchaug (1-1) on Wednesday, Jan. 4 and East Granby/Enfield/Stafford (0-4) on Saturday, Jan. 7. They play their home games at the Newington Arena.

