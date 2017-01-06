Change was the keyword for 2016

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

Change is one way to describe the year 2016 for the town of Plainville.

As the town continued moving full speed ahead in its road bond project, momentum began for closing Plainville’s gap in the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail. Last spring, the Capitol Region Council of Governments began a study to find possible routes that would connect the trail with Plainville, New Britain, Southington, and the CTfastrak station in New Britain through a world-class multi-use trail network.

By the summer, Loureiro Engineering performed an assessment of Paderewski Pond to help prevent future fish kills, and the demolition of Old Linden Street School began.

During demolition, the Linden Street Committee sought ideas on how to enhance the school property while preserving its history. The committee created a plan for the front portion of the school property along East Maple Street. Part of this plan includes new sidewalks, the placement of the Old Linden Street School limestone façade, and other items that were located in the former courtyard. In November, the DiMinno family of Plainville decided to donate a sundial to the school property in memory of their daughter, Mary Rose Faith.

The sundial was not the only project presented at the Town Council’s November meeting. Plainville residents Bob Doolittle and Dan Burgess proposed erecting a monument in town to honor Gold Star mothers and families. The council then formed a Gold Star Committee to plan the project.

Other projects helped reduce costs while increasing services to residents, such as the LED streetlight project and municipal WiFi system, as well as improvements at Norton and Paderewski Parks that were funded by a state grant.

A committee also formed last year to bring a dog park to town.

Meanwhile, the 2016 Election marked a victory for Plainville Republicans, as incumbent Henri Martin retained the 31st District State Senate seat, and Dr. William Petit, Jr. won the 22nd District House seat.

Although the town had a variety of accomplishments last year, it also faced some challenges. In early 2016, the town filed and lost a civil suit against the former Almost Home shelter to cover the costs involved in taking temporary care of the 43 animals it seized in December 2015. The town seized 20 dogs and 23 cats at Almost Home after reported complaints of overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.

The beginning of 2016 also brought concerns among local residents and environmental groups after Tilcon Connecticut proposed to mine protected watershed land in Plainville. State lawmakers have yet to make a decision about whether to lease New Britain Water Department’s Shuttle Meadow Reservoir watershed land to Tilcon, which has proposed to use 131 acres of woodlands south of its gravel mine near Route 72. In 2007, Tilcon proposed a similar plan, which state officials rejected.

Another proposal that sparked concerns among Plainville residents was the crematorium last summer. After holding more than several public hearings, the Planning and Zoning Commission did not approve the crematorium, which was proposed at 30-B Hayden Avenue, Unit C.

Although the town’s FY 17 budget $57,642,463 was approved by voters at referendum, town officials waited to set the mill rate due to an uncertainty in state revenue. On May 24, the Council set the mill rate to 31.99 after state lawmakers passed a budget that reduced state aid to Plainville by $310,059. The new mill rate represented a 0.50 percent tax increase.

At the end of 2016, Plainville mourned the loss of long-time State Representative Betty Boukus (D-Plainville, New Britain). From the Plainville High School turf field and park improvements to the senior center to the food pantry, Boukus secured funding for a variety of town-wide projects. After her death, local, state and national officials shared memories of the 11-term legislator.