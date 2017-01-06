Police blotter for Jan. 6

The Plainville Police Department reported the following arrests:

Christopher Power, 31, 42 Matilda Dr., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Matthew Markie, 29, of 6 Walter Place, was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged with operating under suspension, possession of marijuana (less than a half ounce), possession of drug paraphernalia (for less than a half ounce of marijuana), and stop sign violation.

Enrique Marcano, 30, of 540 Emmett St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 24 and charged with weapon in vehicle, traveling unreasonably fast, and large capacity magazine. In another incident, he was also charged with failure to respond/ infraction.

Nicole Puzycki, 26, of 535 Stanley St., New Britain was arrested on Dec. 24 and charged with driving under the influence, liquor or drug, and failure to have lights lit.

Ashley R. Somers, 22, of 266 Thomaston Rd., Morris was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged with threatening in the second degree and second degree breach of peace.

Mikaila I. Zanetti, 23, of 265 Thomaston Rd., Morris was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged with threatening in the second degree and second degree breach of peace.

Jeremy R. Kisluk, 31, of 53 Minthal Dr., Southington was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with illegal possession of a legend drug, illegal possession of narcotics (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to use turn signal.

Jillian Wanner, 19, of 211 Gridley St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Scott Nguyen, 35, of 47 Priscilla Lane, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with third degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.

Brandon J. Cheverier, 33, of 4 Collins St., New Britain was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with third degree burglary, third degree larceny, interfering with an officer, two counts of false statement, and third degree criminal mischief.

Courtney M. Mullen, 22, of 23 Hitchcock Rd., Westport was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, failure to drive right, and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Manuel Coro, 34, of 1391 Corbin Ave., New Britain was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with illegal possession of hydrocodone, narcotic not in original container, and operating under suspension.

Andrew Wright, 28, of 68 Cooke St., unit 42, Plainville was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with operating under suspension and following too closely.