Henri Martin tapped as assistant senate majority leader for GOP

After being sworn in for a second term, State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) now holds the title of Assistant Senate Republican Majority Leader and will serve as co-chairman on two legislative committees.

“The 18 to 18 Republican and Democrat tie in the State Senate means we are no longer the minority party and that bring the tremendous responsibility for Senate Republicans to make meaningful changes,” Martin said, according to a press release from Senate Republicans. “Taxpayers want to see responsible, sustainable state budgets, and a reduction in the regulations that have put a stranglehold on our businesses and municipalities. I believe we can do that.”

Martin has been named co-chairman on the Banking Committee and the Veterans’ Affairs Committee. He served as Ranking Member on both committees during his last term.

As co-chairman, Martin will have the ability with his Democrat counterparts to set meeting agendas for the committees. Senate Republicans also hold that ability with agendas for the Senate Chamber.

“Addressing the needs of our state’s veterans is an issue I look forward to tackling,” Martin said, according to the press release.

As co-chairman of the Banking Committee, the press release said Martin said he hopes to further legislation that will give the banking community confidence in the state’s economy.

“While not something that would be addressed by the Banking Committee, one step that would create more confidence in Connecticut for the banking community, investors, and business is creating definitions for the state spending cap that will keep future budgets in line,” he said, the Republican press release reported. “The sooner we can address this, the better.”

Martin will also serve as a member of the Finance, Revenue & Bonding Committee, and the Transportation Committee.

Martin represents the communities of Bristol, Harwinton, Plainville, Plymouth, and Thomaston.