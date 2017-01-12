Miscellaneous listings, starting Jan. 13

JAN. 13-14

BRISTOL

‘PSYCHO.’ Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou series. With classic cartoons and an episode of “Flash Gordon.” Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation. All ages. Refreshments. (860) 583-6309. PreserveHollywood.org

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

OTHER

SINGLES MOVIE EVENING. Held by Social Connections. Meet at 6:30 p.m. Everyone decides what movie to see. After movies, go nearby for refreshments. You buy ticket. Starplex Cinemas, 19 Frontage Rd., Berlin. (860) 582-8229.

BRISTOL

A WATER AWARENESS FORUM AND FILM SCREENING. 10:30 a.m., table displays open. 11 a.m., film screening. Learn what your household can do to conserve water and clean the air. Screening of the film, “Tapped.” Community discussion to follow. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 670-4761, MaryRydingsward@gmail.com.

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

PLAINVILLE

INFORMATIONAL SESSION FOR PROSPECTIVE FOSTER PARENTS. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m Wheeler Clinic, 88 East St., Plainville. (860) 793-7277, FosterCarePrograms@WheelerClinic.org

JAN. 18-FEB. 15

BRISTOL

SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP SERIES. Wednesdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Designed to give small business owners the tools, information, and advice needed to succeed in today’s economy. Jan. 18 session is free. After, each session is $25 or $80 total. Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce, 200 Main St., Bristol. Register. CentralCTChambers.org

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

BRISTOL

‘COLD COMFORT FARM.’ 1 p.m. Film starring Kate Beckinsale. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Hot soups and coffee served courtesy of the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

SOUTHINGTON

CENTRAL CONNECTICUT CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE 2017 NEW YEAR’S KICK OFF. 5 to 9 p.m. Fun and mingling, 5 to 8 p.m Food and dessert station. One complimentary glass of wine or draft beer. Drink specials. Music/DJ. Complimentary bowling. Game area. Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. $20 per person. Register. CentralCTchambers.org

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

OTHER

INAUGURATION PARTY. 7 to 11 p.m. Bristol, Terryville, Southington, Thomaston, Burlington, Harwinton, Wolcott residents are invited. Everyone is invited, regardless of party affiliation. Food by Greer’s, cash bar (beer and wine), DJ, selfie station, replay of Inauguration. More. The Lyceum of Terryville, 181 Main St., Plymouth. $20 in advance. $25 at the door. Go to Eventbrite.com, or email carapavalock@gmail.com, or call or text, (860) 754-444-8803. Held by the Bristol Republican Town Committee.

BRISTOL

SINGLES SNOWFLAKE DANCE. Held by Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Dance to DJ. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dress to impress. Door prizes. Nuchie’s 164 Central St., Forestville. $17. (860) 582-8229.

COLORING CRAZE PARTY. 7 to 9 p.m Bring coloring books and supplies. Wine and cheese will be provided. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $5. Adults only. Preregister. (860) 583-6309. Send fee to BHS, PO Box 1393, Bristol. Write Color Craze on outside of the envelope.

SUNDAY, JAN. 22

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Held by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Take a walk and then after go for lunch. Walnut Hill Park, Park Place, New Britain. (860) 582-8229.

FEB. 18, 19

BRISTOL

32ND ANNUAL BRISTOL HOME AND BUSINESS EXPO. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

BRISTOL

MARDI GRAS 2017. 7:30 p.m. to midnight. BYOB. Food. Bourbon tasting. Live entertainment. Music. Dancing. Masks encouraged. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. (860) 585-5411.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO MOHEGAN SUN. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. $30 per person. (860) 589-5597, (860) 583-8170.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

SPIRITUALIST CHURCH OF LOVE AND LIGHT. Meets Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Service followed by a fellowship hour. The Loop, Suite C, 311 East St., Plainville. Rev. Aristia Partiss. (860) 918-6393.

BRISTOL

BINGO. Wednesdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. 6:45 p.m., full kitchen menu. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.