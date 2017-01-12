Obituaries: Rocco Lauretti

Terryville, Rocco Lauretti Sr., 83, of Bristol passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Apple Rehab in Plainville. Rocco was born August 16, 1933 in Bristol, the son of the late Francisco Saverio Lauretti Sr. and Anita (Pannone) Lauretti.

He was an Army veteran who served 7 years and during the Korean War and stationed for one year at Yong Dung PO. He will always be remembered for his jokes that lifted everyone’s sprint’s along with his ability to keep the peace. He accomplished many things in his 83 years of life; Such as a successful heat treating business and the very memorable Carvel Ice Cream Shop in downtown Bristol. He was a member of St. Anthony Church.

Beside his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years, Donna M. (Myers) Lauretti, a brother, Frank and his sister Anita Remecki.

He leaves a brother Rev. George Lauretti, of Bristol, two sisters, Sr. Louise Lauretti of N.J., Sr. Frances Lauretti of Rome, Italy and a brother-in-law John Remecki of Bristol who greatly cared for him.

He will be missed by his children, Mark and his wife Darcy, Rocco Jr., Michael and Matthew Lauretti; a daughter, Mary Ann Caron. Along with 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many loving friends.

Although he will be missed in the life, he is now reunited in eternity with the loved one’s that have pasted.

Family would like everyone to meet at St. Anthony Church, Bristol for A Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, January 16, 2017 at 11:00 Am. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2:00 Noon to 5:00 Pm at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Bristol, CT. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Filippini Sisters Mission Fund 455 Western Ave. Morristown, NJ 07960 http://www.dunnfh.com/