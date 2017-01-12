Senior listings starting Jan. 13

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

PLAINVILLE

BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC. Held by Hartford HealthCare. 11 a.m. to noon. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. No appointment necessary.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

SOUTHINGTON

FRIENDSHIP CLUB. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For older adults seeking socialization and meaningful activites. Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Southington. (860) 276-1020.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE SENIOR BOWLING. 12:45 p.m., Mondays. Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., Plainville. $9 per person, per week. Includes three games of bowling, automatic scoring, free weekly beverage. Bowlers of all abilities welcome. (860) 747-2918.