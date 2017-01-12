Support group listings starting Jan. 13

Listings

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

PLAINVILLE

CAREGIVING CONNECTIONS. 10 a.m. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Open to the public. Register. (860) 747-5728.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

NAR-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING. Thursday at 7:30 p.m. All family, friends of addicts are welcome to attend. Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St., Bristol.

AL-ANON. Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. St. Gregory Hall, Stafford Avenue and Maltby Street, Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Fridays at 7:30 to 9 p.m. St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1024 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Fridays 7 to 8:30 p.m. Recovery Club, 67 West St., Bristol.

BRISTOL MS SUPPORT GROUP. 2 to 2:30 p.m. on first Tuesday of the month. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. (860) 478-9429, (860) 769-7051.

PLAINVILLE

HIV SUPPORT GROUP. 5 p.m. on third Friday of the month. St. Philip House, 80 Broad St., Plainville. In the sunroom at the back of the building. Light supper provided. (860) 793-2221.

PLAINVILLE MS SUPPORT GROUP. 7 to 9 p.m., the third Monday of every month. Wheeler Clinic, 91 Northwest Dr., Plainville. (860) 793-9272. CTFightsMS.org