BCO merges, programs intact

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

The Bristol Community Organization (BCO) may have undergone some administrative changes, but the services it provides to local residents remain the same.

BCO recently merged operations with Human Resources Agency of New Britain, Inc. (HRA)—a multi-service nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing economic self-sufficiency for individuals and families. HRA is now the lead organization for BCO, which serves Bristol, Plainville, Burlington, Farmington and Plymouth.

Tom Morrow, who recently retired from his role as BCO’s executive director, said this change took the form of an asset transfer.

“In that asset transfer, our properties…will be transferred to HRA,” said Morrow. “They’ll assume the mortgage on the property.”

As of last Friday, HRA was still in its transitional period, but was hopeful to hit the ground running.

“We intend to hit the ground running. We intend to engage the community,” said Rocco Tricarico, the executive director of HRA. “We’re very confident that we’re going to be able to provide high quality services in Bristol.”

BCO, which aims to “help eliminate or alleviate the causes and effects of poverty in the greater Bristol area,” began in 1965 as The Economic Opportunities Commission. In 1971, the nonprofit’s name changed to “Bristol Community Organization.”

Despite the recent structural change at BCO, the nonprofit’s programs have remained intact, including energy assistance, Dial-A-Ride, the homemaking/companion service, and more.

“All of our programs are now being assumed by HRA, and most of our employees have been hired by HRA to run those programs,” said Morrow, adding that residents will still have access to services at BCO’s South Street facility. “That was the goal—to keep those programs intact…for Bristol area people.”

Operating since 1964, HRA currently provides over 36 programs in the areas of early childhood, emergency assistance, employment and training, energy and housing, financial, health and wellness. In 2015-2016, HRA, in partnership with funders and community colleagues, helped nearly 25,000 residents in the greater New Britain area move closer to self-sufficiency, according to HRA’s 2016 Annual Report.

All of HRA’s programs also have remained intact.

“We’re a community action agency similar to what BCO is,” said Tricarico, adding how HRA has provided technical support to BCO for over a year. “Our goal is to not just to provide the services that BCO was providing, but also to enhance services.”

The only exception is the BCO-sponsored RSVP (Retired & Senior Volunteer Program), which will not continue. Federally funded by the Corporation for the National and Community Service, the Greater Bristol RSVP recruits and places volunteers age 55 and over with nonprofit community agencies and organizations throughout Bristol, Plainville, Burlington, and Plymouth. These volunteers choose positions that utilize their skills, interests and life experiences to help others.

Although the federal government closed the program at the end of December, Morrow is hopeful that funding will become available in the near future to restart the program.

“Unfortunately, [RSVP] cannot be carried over,” said Morrow, adding that the program has nearly 200 volunteers. “We’re hoping that a notice of funding availability…will come out, and either HRA or another local nonprofit will apply to run RSVP in this area.”

When Morrow was thinking about retiring, BCO’s Board of Directors discussed the succession plan for his position. At that point in time, BCO lost over $1 million in funding, with a workforce reduced from 100 to 50 employees.

“It became apparent that in order to maintain the programs in Bristol…a merger was the best option,” said Morrow, adding that the merge was a ‘cost savings measure’ to ensure that programs stayed in Bristol. “That happened a little over a year ago.”

Morrow, who was appointed as BCO’s executive director in 1988, started out as a neighborhood services coordinator for the nonprofit in 1973. Looking back on his time there, Morrow said he is proud of the programs that BCO was able to bring, such as Head Start, which is now run by Community Renewal Team.

“Hopefully being able to assist… allowed them [residents] to become successful and self-supporting,” said Morrow, who hopes to travel and spend more time with grandchildren during retirement.

Overall, Morrow said he is hopeful that funding will continue for the programs that BCO currently runs.

“My hope is that the programs that we run that are now handed over to HRA will remain available…and that funding will continue to be available,” said Morrow.