Dr. Petit makes it official, takes oath

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

Dr. William Petit Jr. (R-Plainville/New Britain) was officially sworn into office by Secretary of State Denise Merrill on Wednesday, Jan. 4 during the opening session of the General Assembly.

Standing among 20 other Republican freshmen, he vowed to serve his district throughout the upcoming two-year term.

“It was very exciting,” Petit said. “I was happy to have friends and family there with me.” The newly appointed representative said it was a privilege to be in the elegant Capitol building. “There are 151 people out of the 3.5 million in the state that are chosen to represent. The voters put confidence in you, you feel honored and humbled by it,” he said.

As the House Minority Leader, Republican Themis Klarides has the role of appointing her caucus to serve on selected committees. She appointed Dr. Petit to serve on the General Assembly’s Appropriations, Public Health, and Commerce committees, which Petit said were his top three choices.

The Appropriations Committee is one of the largest, containing multiple subcommittees, and often times take representatives years to work up to. Petit said that while it is the most time consuming, he is ready to “dig in” and learn about the process, while also representing the folks in Plainville and New Britain.

His General Assembly district, the 22nd, is seeing the first change in state representation in 22 years, following the late Betty Boukus’s 11-term career. It is also the first time in 22 years that the district will have a Republican representative. Shortly after the election, Petit told The Observer, “I will continue Betty’s work to keep this a great place to live.”

The House of Representatives took a moment of silence in the wake of Boukus’s recent passing, led by Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz, to honor her time and dedication to the legislature.

Many times during Wednesday’s opening session, lawmakers in the room highlighted the nature of the new General Assembly class. With 78 Democrats and 72 Republicans, the gap between the aisle is the smallest it’s been in years. “In fact,” Klarides told the crowd, “I think this may be a time when we have the smallest difference between the majority and the minority ever.”

After his first day in session, Petit said, “Hopefully there will be a lot of compromising. We’re all facing the same problem. We’ve got a number of chronic financial issues and nobody wants to increase taxes.”