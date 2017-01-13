Police blotter

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Saturday, Dec. 31 to Monday, Jan. 9:

Michael J. Palys, 39, of 18 Cassidy Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with simple trespassing.

Heather M. Donahue, 27, of 1 Prospect St., Unit 1, New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Preston H. Tencate, 32, of 53 Helena Rd., Avon, was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, and possession of a shoplifting device.

Dwann T. Johnson, 28, of 222 Clark St., first floor, New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with illegal possession of zolpidem, interfering with an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia with less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Zuleyka M. Acosta, 26, of 504 Garden St., Apt. 6, Hartford, was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with failure to drive right and driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Theresa Lennerton, 56, of 66 Whiting St., Unit 1E, Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged with first degree forgery and sixth degree larceny.

Zachary P. Kempesta, 18, of 52 Magnolia St., Newington, was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Matthew A. Lapane, 53, of 27 Hough St., 1st floor, Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with second degree threatening, disorderly conduct, and interfering with an officer.

Timothy P. Sanders, 22, of 83 N. Washington, Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with sixth degree larceny. In a second incident, he was arrested for falsely reporting an incident in the second degree.

Karmen R. Huerta, 19, of 147 Thorniley St., New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with sixth degree larceny, interfering with an officer, and possession of a shoplifting device.

Andrea L. Mamula, 49, of 35 Cody Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with second degree threatening and disorderly conduct.

Andrew J. Breault, 29, of 25 Johanna Cir., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and traveling unreasonably fast.

Javier Ortiz, 36, of 124 Campfield Ave., 2nd floor, Hartford, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with second degree breach of peace and driving without a license.

Jonathan Deleon, 29, of 4 Bruce Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with third degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Angela Deleon, 27, of 4 Bruce Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with third degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.