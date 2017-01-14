Honoring Gold Star mothers, families

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

Community members are planning to bring a Gold Star Monument to Plainville.

Last November, Plainville residents Bob Doolittle and Dan Burgess addressed the Town Council about the idea of erecting a monument to honor Gold Star mothers and families—the immediate family of military service members who were killed in action. Doolitte saw a similar memorial when he was visiting a local VFW with his brother-in-law in Arizona.

He thought it would be a good idea to bring a Gold Star monument to Plainville.

“It stuck in my mind all the way back home,” said Doolittle.

For Burgess, the Gold Star monument in town hits home. Burgess lost his brother, a U.S. Marine, during the Vietnam War in 1968.

Burgess said he hopes the monument will not only recognize what a Gold Star family is, but also let these families know that “they are not alone.”

After the idea was proposed to town officials, a Gold Star Committee formed, consisting of Town Council members, Town Manager Robert Lee, members of the Recreation & Park Advisory Board, Veterans Council members, and local leaders of the VFW and American Legion. The committee also included Doolittle, Burgess, and a member of U.S. Representative Elizabeth Esty’s office.

The committee unanimously voted during a recent meeting to erect the Gold Star Monument in the west side of the town’s Veteran’s Memorial Park, which is located downtown near the intersections of Whiting street and Maple street. The goal is to have the monument in place by this Memorial Day, which will be observed on Monday, May 29. The estimated cost of the project is $5,000.

Town Council Chairperson Kathy Pugliese said the committee accomplished a lot so far.

“It was a very positive meeting,” said Pugliese during a recent Town Council meeting.

The Gold Star Committee is currently accepting donations for the installation and construction of the monument. Individuals or organizations interested in making a donation can send checks to: Gold Star Memorial Fund, c/o Town Manager’s Office, Town of Plainville, 1 Central Square, Plainville, CT 06062. Checks should be made out to Town of Plainville-Gold Star Memorial by March 1.

All donations will support the construction of the monument. Any excess donations collected will go towards improvements at Veterans Memorial Park.

“Some people have already donated to help out, so that’s very exciting,” said Pugliese. “The hope is that we can get this monument completed, so it will be in Veteran’s Memorial Park for the Memorial Day service.”