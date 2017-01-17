Adult, cont’g ed. offering spring classes

Plainville Adult and Continuing Education will offer programming, free of cost, this spring in the following areas: Adult Basic Education (Math and Reading/Writing), Adult High School Credit Diploma Program, Citizenship Preparation, English as a Second Language, GED Preparation, and PARC Adult Basic Education.
Plainville Adult and Continuing Education’s spring enrichment course offerings (see class list) are held evenings and moderately priced. Pre-registration is required for all classes.
The Spring 2017 Program Guide will be mailed to all Plainville residents, late-January.
For further information, please call Plainville Adult and Continuing Education: (860)793-3209 or visit www.plainvilleschools.org/family/adulted
Enrichment Class List:
Alzheimer’s Stop it now!
Baseball 101- Informational Course
Basketball Appreciation-Informational Course
Beginning French
Chinese Art and Culture Experience
Clinical Medical Assistant
Computer Skills for Beginners
Dynamic Public Speaking
English Refresher Course (for diploma holders)
Explore your Family Tree
Floral Spring Keepsake
Foundations of Excel
How Money Works
Introduction to Creative Nonfiction Writing
John Adams: Pizza, a Movie, and a History Lesson (FREE)
Leaky Gut! Huh?
Learn the Magic of Drawing
Life Planning for Children with Special Needs
Math Refresher Course (for diploma holders)
Medical Billing and Coding Training
Pharmacy Technician Training
Tai Chi for Health
The Joys and Benefits of Essential Oils
Veterinary Assistant Training
Zumba with Stacie