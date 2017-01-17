Adult, cont’g ed. offering spring classes

Plainville Adult and Continuing Education will offer programming, free of cost, this spring in the following areas: Adult Basic Education (Math and Reading/Writing), Adult High School Credit Diploma Program, Citizenship Preparation, English as a Second Language, GED Preparation, and PARC Adult Basic Education.

Plainville Adult and Continuing Education’s spring enrichment course offerings (see class list) are held evenings and moderately priced. Pre-registration is required for all classes.

The Spring 2017 Program Guide will be mailed to all Plainville residents, late-January.

For further information, please call Plainville Adult and Continuing Education: (860)793-3209 or visit www.plainvilleschools.org/family/adulted

Enrichment Class List:

Alzheimer’s Stop it now!

Baseball 101- Informational Course

Basketball Appreciation-Informational Course

Beginning French

Chinese Art and Culture Experience

Clinical Medical Assistant

Computer Skills for Beginners

Dynamic Public Speaking

English Refresher Course (for diploma holders)

Explore your Family Tree

Floral Spring Keepsake

Foundations of Excel

How Money Works

Introduction to Creative Nonfiction Writing

John Adams: Pizza, a Movie, and a History Lesson (FREE)

Leaky Gut! Huh?

Learn the Magic of Drawing

Life Planning for Children with Special Needs

Math Refresher Course (for diploma holders)

Medical Billing and Coding Training

Pharmacy Technician Training

Tai Chi for Health

The Joys and Benefits of Essential Oils

Veterinary Assistant Training

Zumba with Stacie