Obituaries: George L. Main

George L. Main, Jr., 83, of New Britain, passed away Saturday January 14, 2017 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. He was the husband of the late Marion (Mays) Main with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.

George was born October 8, 1933 in New Britain, the son of the late George L. and Taby (Elia) Main Sr. He was a graduate of New Britain High School a proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Along with his wife Marion, he was an active volunteer at St. Francis Church in New Britain. George was a lifelong Boston Red Sox and Dallas Cowboys fan and also enjoyed following the UCONN Women’s Basketball Team, but mostly enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

He leaves his son, David Main and his wife Kim of Georgia, his daughters, Nancy Main of New Britain and Karen Cox and her husband Phil of Plainville, his grandchildren, Bobby and Marisa Main, Ty and Christopher Cox and Evan and Amanda Main, his great granddaughter Malina Main, his brother Philip Main and his wife Patricia of Granby, his aunt Katherine Mercugliano and her husband Lawrence and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends may gather at the Bailey Funeral home 48 Broad Street in Plainville on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a service in celebration of George’s life beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be held privately. For additional information or to leave words of condolence please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.