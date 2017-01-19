Miscellaneous listings starting Jan. 20

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

BRISTOL

NON-PERISHABLE FOOD DRIVE. Held by Heather Bailey Memorial Fundraiser. 6:45 p.m. at Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol during the Bristol Eastern, Bristol Central high schools’ boys basketball game. All donations matched by the sponsor.

OTHER

INAUGURATION PARTY. 7 to 11 p.m. Bristol, Terryville, Southington, Thomaston, Burlington, Harwinton, Wolcott residents are invited. Everyone is invited, regardless of party affiliation. Food by Greer’s, cash bar (beer and wine), DJ, selfie station, replay of Inauguration. More. The Lyceum of Terryville, 181 Main St., Plymouth. $20 in advance. $25 at the door. Go to Eventbrite.com, or email carapavalock@gmail.com, or call or text, (860) 754-444-8803. Held by the Bristol Republican Town Committee.

BRISTOL

SINGLES SNOWFLAKE DANCE. Held by Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Dance to DJ. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dress to impress. Door prizes. Nuchie’s 164 Central St., Forestville. $17. (860) 582-8229.

COLORING CRAZE PARTY. 7 to 9 p.m. Bring coloring books and supplies. Wine and cheese will be provided. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $5. Adults only. Preregister. (860) 583-6309. Send fee to BHS, PO Box 1393, Bristol. Write Color Craze on outside of the envelope.

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

PLAINVILLE

RAILS AND TRAILS: THE IRON HORSE IN PLAINVILLE, 1848-2017. 2 p.m. Robert Joseph Belletzkie will give a narrated video presentation on Plainville’s unique railroad history. Plainville Historic Center, 29 Pierce St., Plainville. Free.

ZUMBA FITNESS. 2 to 4 p.m. Benefit for Project Graduation at Plainville High School. Wheeler Regional YMCA, 149 Farmington Ave., Plainville. $15 in advance, $10 for students. $20 at the door, $15 for students. Babysitting provided by the YMCA. (860) 463-3600.

SUNDAY, JAN. 22

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Held by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Take a walk and then after go for lunch. Walnut Hill Park, Park Place, New Britain. (860) 582-8229.

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

BRISTOL

MEET YOUR LEGISLATORS. 8 to 10 a.m. Held by the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce. Meet legislators from the chamber region. DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol.

CHINESE NEW YEAR SOCIAL. 1 p.m. Fellowship, Chinese appetizers, and learning about the traditions of Chinese New Year. Win a set of folk art chopsticks with case. Refreshments provided by Lotus Garden of Plainville. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Register. BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023.

THURSDAY, FEB. 26

PLAINVILLE

WORKSHOP ON FINANCIAL HEALTH AND LITERACY. 7 p.m. Part of the Healthy Plainville campaign. Ashley Myles Upson-Hiney and Dustin Hiney of Plainville of Primerica. Learn about best practices about making your money “work for you” in order to change your financial situation for the best. Q&A. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville in the library conference room. www.PlainvilleLibrary.org

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Held by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Mingle, make new friends. Wood-N-Tap, 1274 Farmington Ave., Farmington. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

PLAINVILLE

LINCOLN BIRTHDAY AND TRUMP VICTORY DINNER CELEBRATION. Annual Tri-Town dinner hosted by Republican Town Committees of Plainville, Farmington, and New Britain. 6 p.m., social hour. 7 p.m., dinner. Snow date of Sunday, Feb. 17. Cash bar. VFW Post 574, 7 Northwest Dr., Plainville. Catered by Pagliacci’s Restaurant. BYOB. (860) 747-5995, (860) 748-5927.

FEB. 18, 19

BRISTOL

32ND ANNUAL BRISTOL HOME AND BUSINESS EXPO. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

BRISTOL

MARDI GRAS 2017. 7:30 p.m. to midnight. BYOB. Food. Bourbon tasting. Live entertainment. Music. Dancing. Masks encouraged. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. (860) 585-5411.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO MOHEGAN SUN. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. $30 per person. (860) 589-5597, (860) 583-8170.

NOW thru MARCH 1

OTHER

‘CONNECTICUT DANCES- A VISUAL HISTORY.’ Exhibition. The exhibit brings to life the contribution that dance has played in the cultural vitality of Connecticut. Connecticut Historical Society, 1 Elizabeth St., Hartford. CTDanceall.com

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SPIRITUALIST CHURCH OF LOVE AND LIGHT. Meets Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Service followed by a fellowship hour. The Loop, Suite C, 311 East St., Plainville. Rev. Aristia Partiss. (860) 918-6393.

BRISTOL

BINGO. Wednesdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. 6:45 p.m., full kitchen menu. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.