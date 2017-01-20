Betty Boukus honored by Plainville schools

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

Funding for the turf field project and annual field trips to the state capitol were among the countless ways in which the late State Representative Betty Boukus (D-Plainville, New Britain) supported Plainville Community Schools.

Last Monday, Plainville Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett invited Boukus’s family to the Board of Education meeting to honor the 22-year legislator, who passed away last December.

Brummett presented a certificate of appreciation to Boukus’s husband, children, and grandchildren during the meeting.

“Betty has often been described as a true force of nature, and I couldn’t agree more,” said Brummett. “When she entered the room, everyone took notice. Most importantly, whenever we called Betty, she was always willing to help.”

A former vice-chair and chairperson of the Plainville Town Council, Boukus served 11 terms in the state legislature, where she was deputy majority caucus chair and co-chair of the bonding subcommittee of the Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee.

Boukus also was a former teacher in Plainville, where she served also volunteered in the district’s mentoring programs.

Last April, Boukus helped bring renowned forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee to Plainville High School where he spoke with science classes. At Boukus’s request, said Brummett, students from other nearby school districts also were invited to the event.

“This was an amazing opportunity for all who attended,” said Brummett.

Brummett also recognized Boukus for securing both state bond funding and a $1 million donation from the Tinty Foundation to make the high school’s turf field project a reality last May.

“The turf was only one of example of Betty’s extraordinary contributions,” said Brummett.

Besides securing funding for the high school’s language lab, Boukus also secured a grant for the district’s after school programs. This funding helped expand the after school programs for Plainville’s three elementary schools and middle school.

Gary Boukus, Boukus’s husband, said supporting the schools was a highlight for his wife during her career.

“She loved dealing with kids, said Boukus, who thanked school officials for the recognition.

Over the years, Boukus arranged for Plainville students to visit the Connecticut General Assembly in Hartford.

Boukus added that this wife kept every letter that was written by Plainville third graders who visited the state capitol over the past 22 years.

“If you would like to find the letters your child wrote to my wife…I have them all. It’s amazing,” said Boukus. “Those were her pride possession—those letters.”

After Boukus’s passing, Plainville schools held a moment of silence on the day of the legislator’s funeral service. Each school also honored Boukus in a variety of ways, said Brummett.

The lawn of Toffolon School displayed 400 flags, and students from the high school’s Unified Arts department created a sign that thanks Boukus. This sign is now displayed at the high school’s new athletic stadium.

Meanwhile, students, staff members at Linden Street School are drawing a flower for a 64-tile mural that symbolizes the seeds that Boukus planted for Linden’s children. The mural will be displayed in an installment

“Betty planted these seeds, and our children have grown and blossomed as a result of her efforts,” said Barbara Friedman, an art teacher at Linden. “The flowers will represent them and all of our future students who will benefit from the programs that Betty Boukus’s vision, passion and green thumb created to help our students learn and grow.”