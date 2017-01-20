Blue Devils pick up 1st victory of season

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

After dropping their first two meets of the season to Northwest Catholic and Farmington, the Blue Devil swimming and diving team began this past week by earning their first win of the season with a 92-78 victory over Windsor on Tuesday.

“I think they showed a lot of competitive heart today,” said Plainville coach Chris Zagorski. “I think alot of it was because we knew we had an opportunity to pick up the first win the of the season. Our first two meets were tough, but now we’re going into our divisional meets against more teams that we can hang with. I’m hoping that we can pick up a few more as the season progresses.”

The meet was the first time the Devils competed in 19 days, following the long holiday break, but Zagorski said that the miniature vacation didn’t affect the team’s focus.

“I think the biggest thing was just that there was such a time between measurability,” the coach said. “Between the last meet and this meet, we were able to drop a lot of time.”

The biggest team Zagorski had coached in the past four years included 13 athletes. But this season, he has 22 athletes on his roster, and the numbers help.

“As far as the kids that have been on the team in the past, they’re getting to where they need to be,” said Zagorski. “I’m moving lot of veterans around because we have an opportunity to with the depth. They’re trying new things and giving me some flexibility towards the end of the season, so that we can go into the state meet and put the best team together.”

Win vs. Windsor

JAN. 10—Plainville clinched Tuesday’s meet with three events remaining and came away with first-place finishes in every event, but the 100 breaststroke. The Devils also finished the meet with over about 75 percent of personal best times.

“Having a lot of new swimmers for the first couple of meets, they were only in the pool for like two weeks. Now it’s been more like a month,” said Zagorski. “They dropped a ton of time just from being in the water and getting the endurance and cardiovascular work in. They’re techniques are getting better. The time they’ve been able to put in has definitely showed in their strokes.”

First-place finishes included the following: Isaiah Bandle in the 200 freestyle (2:07.66); Taegan Brochu in the 200 individual medley (2:27.17) and 100 backstroke (1:09.13); Peter Bienasz in the 50 freestyle (28.49); Bryan Buckley in diving (137.47); Graham Eyres in the 100 fly (1:06.34); Lorenzo Samperi in the 100 freestyle (58.37); Brochu, Graham Eyres, Samperi, and Dillon Eyres in the 200 medley relay (2:02.51); Bienasz, Graham Eyres, Bandle, and Samperi in the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.65); and Bandle, Hunter Applewhite, Dillon Eyres, and Brochu in the 400 freestyle relay (4:08.52).

Goodwin Tech swimmer Josh Donaghy improved his state-qualifying mark by taking first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:24.13.

“They’re getting used to being on the team,” the coach said. “It’s not a new sport anymore. They know they’re a part of the swim team now. I think a lot of them are surprising themselves at how much better they’ve gotten. We still have two months left to go in the season, so there’s plenty of time for them to improve even more.”

Loss vs. Rocky Hill

JAN. 13—A few days later, the Devils suffered their third loss of the season after falling, 107-71, to Rocky Hill at home. The Terriers clinched the meet with two events remaining and came away with 10 first-place finishes.

Brochu qualified for the Class S meet in his third event by taking first in the 100 fly with a time of 1:03.43.

Buckley dove for first with a score of 156.5 as well.

Samperi (200 individual medley); Brochu (50 freestyle); Bienasz (100 breaststroke); Brochu, Graham Eyres, Samperi, and Tyler St. Onge (200 medley relay); Bienasz, Dillon Eyres, Graham Eyres, and Brochu (200 freestyle relay); and Dillon Eyres, Kyle Sullivan, Bienasz, and Samperi (400 freestyle relay) each contributed with second-place performances.

The Devils will look to qualify more athletes for the state meet this week when they hop back in the pool to swim against Hartford Public at home on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

To comment on this story or to contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at bjennings@southingtonobserver.com.