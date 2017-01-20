CT special FX artist ready for ‘Face Off,’ part deux

By MIKE CHAIKEN

When the first episode of “Face Off: All Stars” debuts on Syfy Jan. 24, there will be a familiar face to Connecticut fans of the reality TV series.

Litchfield, Conn. resident Tyler Green, who was first runner-up in season six of the show, is back to create his own brand of special effects.

“All Stars” also brings back past competitors Adam Milicevic (Season 8), Ben Ploughman (Season 9), Cat Paschen (Season 6), Cig Neutron (Season 7), Emily Serpico (Season 8), Evan Hedges (Season 9), Gage Hubbard (Season 1), George Troester (Season 7), Jasmine Ringo (Season 9), Keaghlan Ashley (Season 7), Logan Long (Season 8), Melissa Ebbe (Season 10), Niko Gonzalez (Season 6), Rachael Wagner (Season 7), and Stella Sensel (Season 7).

Green, in a phone call from his Connecticut home, said he was more than happy to be part of the all-star competition.

When he received the call, asking him to appear on Face Off All Stars, Green said, he shouted immediately, “‘Heck yes, absolutely, I’ll do it.’ I didn’t think twice about it…I was so excited they picked me out of the hundreds of other contestants.”

Green is a fan first of special effects make-up. So the excitement about appearing on “Face Off: All Stars” was less about raising his professional profile by participating in the competition. He was more excited about working in the same room as the special effects make-up artists he had long admired.

Green said his first appearance on “Face Off” in season six was a great learning experience. He said he increased his knowledge as a creator and solidified his identity as an artist.

“My life has changed because of ‘Face Off,’” said Green, who just signed with a booking agent.

Green lost that season to Rashaad Santiago. But he holds no malice toward the winner and was not disappointed in the end result. “I felt like Rashaad deserved to win.”

“The whole experience made me feel like a winner,” said Green.

Although many reality series will stoke the drama between contestants, Green said he liked the fact that “Face Off” emphasizes the positive camaraderie between the creators.

“Our season, there was no animosity. We all worked well together,” said Green.

Green said he also liked that “Face Off” focuses more on the creative process behind special effects make-up.

For “Face Off: All Stars,” the competitors are teamed up in pairs. If one member of the team falters, both members are sent home.

For “All-Stars,” Green was teamed up with Emily Serpico. They dubbed their partnership Team Wonder. Green said he and Emily had never worked together before until “All Stars.” (some contestants had worked with their partners before and one pair was a married couple.) But Green and Serpico meshed well on the show. He said he and Serpico were “the dynamic duo in time management . We are speed demons. We can tackle things in a short amount of time.”

“She is one of the best painters I ever met in my life,” said Green of Serpico. And the work they created for “Face Off: All Stars” was some of the best he had ever done, Green said.

The chemistry between the two was so strong, and their physical appearance was so similar, that many of the other contestants thought they were brother and sister. “It was hilarious,” said Green

As part of the competition on “Face Off,” the contestants are given a challenge. For instance, on the opening episode of “All Stars,” the teams are asked to create unique alien creatures while incorporating green screen technology.

Green said being given a challenge was a different experience from working on a movie set. On a film set, Green said the director typically gives a specific set of instructions as to what he needs. But on “Face Off,” contestants take the topic of the challenge and then have to create their own interpretation.

For the first challenge of “All Stars,” there was the additional hurdle for Green and Serpico of unfamiliarity with each other.

However, said Green, “I am proud of the results we achieved (on that challenge).”

Although Green knows who won All Stars (he’s not saying who yet), he actually has not seen the final results of the episodes. He said he sees each episode at the same time as the viewing audience. But, he has the advantage of the perspective of one who was there as they were filmed.

In addition to “Face Off,” Green is continuing to promote his Wonderband, which allows artists to keep their tools on their wrist—on a band—where they are easily accessible. Green was able to promote the invention of his on the show. And some of the competitors—and judges—became converts to the product.

Green is also working with Connecticut artist Ebony Amber on their line of jewelry, called “Chunk.” (He said some of the women on “Face Off: All Stars” fell in love with Chunk.”

With an agent now leading the way, Green will be spending the next year working comic book, science fiction, and makeup conventions. He has signed on to do some special effects makeup for some movies (including one being filmed in New England).

Even though he is traveling, Green said he is happy to call New England home. Both the Wonderband and Chunk businesses are based in Connecticut. And he continues to teach special effects makeup classes in Litchfield County.

“I just love Connecticut and I love New England,” said Green. “I love that this is my home here… This is where I want to live.”

“Face Off: All Stars” begins Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 9 p.m on Syfy.