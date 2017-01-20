Democrats tap Ciotto to fill in for Christopher

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

With Town Councilor Quinn Christopher officially stepping down from her elected position on Feb. 1, Plainville Democrats have recommended a nominee to fill the upcoming vacant council seat.

During a meeting last Wednesday, the Plainville Democratic Town Committee recommended Inlands Wetlands Commissioner Robert Ciotto to serve on the Council.

The recommendation comes after Christopher announced her resignation from the council in December since she is moving to Southington. She has served three terms on the council.

“She really is an excellent role model for young women who want to get involved,” said Plainville Democratic Town Committee Chairperson Rosemary Morante.

Ciotto, who currently serves as vice chairman of the Inlands Wetlands Commission, said he appreciates the committee’s support. He was one of three nominations, which also included Richard Ireland, chairman of the Recycling and Solid Waste Commission, and former Town Councilor Patrick Kilby.

The Town Council was scheduled to appoint the committee’s recommendation this Tuesday after press time.

“Based on my 22 years serving, volunteering and involvement in our town, I am interested in continuing to serve our town,” said Ciotto.

While addressing the committee, Ciotto said he is most proud of serving three terms on the Town Council from 2005 to 2011.

“During that time, we had many accomplishments that I am and all of us should be very proud of,” said Ciotto. “These accomplishments have and continue to make what our town is today.”

Besides serving on the Council, Ciotto was involved with Plainville Little League for 16 years and the Plainville Soccer Club for over 15 years. He also volunteered on a variety of Board of Education and town committees, including the building committee for Linden Street School and high school renovations. In addition, Ciotto served as president of the Political Action Committee, which actively promoted the renovation of Linden Street School, and the policy/procedures com-mittee for the school board, among others.

“I served on many other committees and organizations throughout my 22 years living in Plainville,” said Ciotto, who also serves as a constable and justice of the peace.

Although he recognized that the Plainville Democratic Party had three well-qualified candidates to fill the council vacancy, Town Councilor Chris Wazorko nominated Ciotto.

Wazorko called Ciotto a “very effective council member” who he enjoyed working with for six years.

“He was able to work across party lines in the six years that we were together,” said Wazorko.

Wazorko added that recommending Ciotto could put the Plainville Democrats in a good position for this year’s election.

“Since he has not been on the Council, we have not had the majority. I hope he continues, and is interested in running in the fall,” said Wazorko. “This is a good start to this year’s campaign as we move forward and really focus on trying to get the majority back.”

Board of Education member Becky Tyrrell also expressed her support for Ciotto.

“We accomplished a lot of things and I always had a good working relationship with Robert,” said Tyrrell.

After the committee chose to use a paper ballot as its method of voting, Ciotto received a total of 17 votes. Kilby, who served on the Council from 2013 to 2015, and lost when he ran for a second term, received 11 votes.

Ireland, who also has served on the Steering Committee for Plainville Community Schools, received two votes.

“We had three very qualified people running for the Town Council,” said Morante. “That’s a great sign that we have talent and enthusiasm.”

“To have three people to choose from is awesome,” added Tyrrell. “Everyone who runs for office knows how hard it is to do that.”