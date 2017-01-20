Police blotter for Jan. 20

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Jan. 9 to Friday, Jan. 13:

Jerry Lopez, 42, of 72 Pershing Ave., New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Ramon Colon, 64, of 65 Winthrop St., 1st floor, New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Aimee Sycz, 28, of 16 Town Hall Rd., Ashford, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Steven P. Galipeau, 32, of 386 Buckland St., Plantsville, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Michael Payls, 39, of 18 Cassidy Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with first degree criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Jennifer M. Kalisz, 171 Prospect St., Plantsville, was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Nancy A. Prien, 20, of 941 E. Broadway, Unit 1, Stratford, was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with risk of injury to a minor and second degree reckless endangerment. In a second incident, she was arrested for second degree failure to appear.

Kevin L. Rollins, 27, of 57 Pine Dr., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.