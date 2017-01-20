Police blotter for Jan. 20

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Jan. 9 to Friday, Jan. 13:
- Jerry Lopez, 42, of 72 Pershing Ave., New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Ramon Colon, 64, of 65 Winthrop St., 1st floor, New Britain, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Aimee Sycz, 28, of 16 Town Hall Rd., Ashford, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Steven P. Galipeau, 32, of 386 Buckland St., Plantsville, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Michael Payls, 39, of 18 Cassidy Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with first degree criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.
- Jennifer M. Kalisz, 171 Prospect St., Plantsville, was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Nancy A. Prien, 20, of 941 E. Broadway, Unit 1, Stratford, was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with risk of injury to a minor and second degree reckless endangerment. In a second incident, she was arrested for second degree failure to appear.
- Kevin L. Rollins, 27, of 57 Pine Dr., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.