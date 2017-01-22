AARP makes donationto Grandparents/Relatives Raising Grandchildren

The Plainville Chapter of AARP donated Gnazzo’s gift cards to the Grandparents/Relatives Raising Grandchildren program. The gift cards will be distributed to 14 families who are part of the program. The chapter also contacted The Outlet of Southington grocery store. The store manager gave the chapter 11 boxes of cupcakes and nine cakes to be given to the Caregiver Program. Both programs are run by the Plainville Senior Center.

If you are a caregiver to an older adult or a grandparent/relative raising grandchildren and are interested in learning more about these support groups, contact the Plainville Senior Center, 860-747-5728.

If you would like to join the Plainville AARP Chapter and help support various community organizations that focus on our senior citizen needs, please contact Elie Moranda the chapter membership chairperson at (860)833-7412.