Obituaries Lena Corso

Lena (Covino) Corso, 90, of Farmington, widow of Rocco Corso, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2017, at her home. Lena was born in Bagnoli, Irpino, Italy, on October 27, 1926 and was a daughter of the late Savino and Concetta (Frasca) Covino. Lena was a lifelong Bristol resident prior to moving to Farmington, had been employed by the Bristol Store for several years prior to retirement and was a member of St. Anthony Church, Bristol. She enjoyed cooking, knitting and gardening. Lena was loving and kind to all her family and friends. She was devoted to her family, preparing meals and being in the company of her grandchildren made her most happy. Mrs. Corso is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law: John and Mary Frances Corso, of Farmington and Rocco N. Corso, of Plainville; and daughter and son-in-law: Luci Corso and her husband Art Davis, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; a brother: Frank Covino, of Plantsville; four grandchildren: Christopher Corso, Alison Passafiume, Rocky and Nicholas Roland; two great-grandchildren: Ali and Addison Roland, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister: Gina Branca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (Jan. 26, 2017) at 10 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Entombment will follow at the Holy Family Mausoleum in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Thursday between 8:30 and 9:30 AM. Please visit Lena’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com