Wheeler offering Foster-AWARE parties

Hundreds of children and youth are in Connecticut’s foster care system on any given day. Individuals and families can make a difference by hosting a Wheeler Foster-AWARE Party, where they can help connect Wheeler’s Foster Care Program with their friends, co-workers and community groups.

Wheeler’s team will come to any choice of venue and provide food, information and more.

For information or to enroll, contact Brittany Diorio, MSW, or Jennifer A. Schroyer, at (860)793-7277, or FosterCarePrograms@WheelerClinic.org.