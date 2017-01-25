Plainville Senior Bowling results for Jan. 23 were as follows:
Top Female Bowler for the Week–Shirley Hotchkiss-188
Top Male Bowler for the Week— Gil Theriault-259
Ham Bone Club
Shirley Hotchkiss
Gil Theriault-2
Vinny Coangelo-2
Simone Guimond
Donna Steimer
Turkey Club
Shirley Hotchkiss
Gil Theriault-3
Vinny Coangelo-2
Simone Guimond
Donna Steimer
Mary Oakes
Split Club
Elsiie Senaldi-2
Bert Collin
Barbara Balavender
Marge Albrecht
Paul Bell
Tina Wishart
Nello Volpe
Bonnie Carilli
Mary Oaks
Vinny Coangelo
Mary Ann Fredrickson
Joan Gooding
200 Club
Gil Theriault, 259
Vinny Coangelo-221