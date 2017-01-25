Plainville Senior Bowling results for Jan. 23 were as follows:

Top Female Bowler for the Week–Shirley Hotchkiss-188

Top Male Bowler for the Week— Gil Theriault-259

Ham Bone Club

Shirley Hotchkiss

Gil Theriault-2

Vinny Coangelo-2

Simone Guimond

Donna Steimer

Turkey Club

Shirley Hotchkiss

Gil Theriault-3

Vinny Coangelo-2

Simone Guimond

Donna Steimer

Mary Oakes

Split Club

Elsiie Senaldi-2

Bert Collin

Barbara Balavender

Marge Albrecht

Paul Bell

Tina Wishart

Nello Volpe

Bonnie Carilli

Mary Oaks

Vinny Coangelo

Mary Ann Fredrickson

Joan Gooding

200 Club

Gil Theriault, 259

Vinny Coangelo-221