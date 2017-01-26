Preschool program seeking 4 year olds for full-day offering

The Plainville Community Schools’ Preschool Program is seeking Plainville students who will be 4 years old by Jan. 1, 2018. The full day program is offered at each of the three Plainville elementary schools. Transportation will be provided to and from the students’ homes and/or Plainville daycare provider.

The school district also will be conducting screenings for 3 to 5 year olds on March 16, 2017 and May 8, 2017. This is an opportunity for parents to have their child observed in an informal atmosphere by the district’s professional early childhood team to ensure development is progressing smoothly. Students with delays may be eligible for extra support at no cost to families to prepare them for kindergarten.

To register for a screening, to be added to the mailing list for spring registration, or for additional information, contact your neighborhood elementary school: Linden Street School – (860)793-3270; Louis Toffolon Elementary School, (860)793-3280; Frank T. Wheeler Elementary School – (860)793-3290; or the district Special Education Office at (860)793-3214.