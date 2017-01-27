Injuries slow down Blue Devils

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

The Blue Devil wrestling team began the season by winning three of their first four matches. But following their strong start, the team went on to win just three of their next nine matches.

Plainville head coach Rusty Spence had high expectations coming into this season with the return of multiple upperclassmen that wrestled in last year’s postseason. However, injuries have since got the team in a chokehold, which is reminiscent of last season.

“It started out good, then injuries kind of decimated us,” the coach said. “I have so many injuries that we’re giving up 24 points again. It’s just like last year. We started off with a full roster, then we ended up with just a few kids left.”

Senior captain Grant Sarra suffered a season-ending injury against Canton back in December. Grant Sarra headed into the meet with a personal record of 7-0. Senior Jon Tattersall has yet to wrestle this season after going down with an injury right before the first meet.

Although the Devils have lost some of their experienced wrestlers, youngsters have stepped up to fill in those spots. Underclassmen like freshmen Mason Sarra (170) and Kaleb Korona (160) can be seen on the mats wrestling varsity for the Devils.

“That kind of contribution is very well needed at this point of the season,” said Spence. “It’s good to get the younger classmen some quality matches. At least next year, they’ll be that much more ready to roll.”

Bristol Central Invitational

JAN. 16—Plainville began the week by traveling to Bristol Central High School on Monday for the Bristol Central Invitational, where the Devils placed 12th out of 18 teams with 66 points. Bristol Eastern (261) edged out Ledyard (253.5) and host Bristol Central (146) to win the tournament.

“That was a very tough tournament,” said Spence. “Our kids went in there and all wrestled well, even the kids that were taken out quickly. We had to wrestle some of the best kids in the state in the beginning of the tournament. They were very good losses. It was a learning experience for us.”

The Devils finished the meet with four medalists. Sebby Soli (120) was pinned at 1:49 by Carson Sassu of Bristol Eastern to finish in fourth.

Jesus Jimenez (152) fell to an 11-0 major decision against Mike Angers of Tolland to take fourth. Travis Boone (182) also finished the day with a fourth-place finish after falling to Damian Mahaffey of Bristol Central by a point in a 4-3 decision.

Adam Buckley (195) took sixth after he was pinned at 1:58 by Tyler King of New Fairfield.

“The ones that were able to get points literally wrestled tough,” the coach said. “The matches they won and lost were very good efforts. I can’t blame them on the efforts they put in. They all fought hard and lost. It was pretty impressive for the kids that came out and medaled to win the matches that they won.”

The most outstanding wrestler of the tournament was Nick Arborio (120) of Berlin. Arborio defeated Bo Nguyen of Ledyard with a 17-1 technical fall.

Loss at Bristol Central

JAN. 18—The Devils returned to Bristol Central a couple days later for their fifth dual meet of the season, suffering their eighth loss, 46-18, of the season to the Rams.

The Rams took an early 10-0 advantage, but the Devils creeped to within four points, 19-15, of the Rams by the seventh bout. However, the Rams went on a 27-3 run to close out the match, pulling away with three decisions, a pair of forfeits, and a pin.

Tyler Rizzo (132) and Ben Root (145) were the only Plainville wrestlers with pins. Soli won his bout with a 5-3 decision, and Mason Sarra went the distance to win his bout with a 12-10 decision in overtime. The Devils forfeited the 106, 195, and 220-pound weight classes.

“I was a little upset at the end of the match,” said Spence. “I couldn’t even appreciate the wins that we got on the match. Some of the seniors got taken out, and the team’s motivation was kind of shaken up a little bit.”

New Milford Invitational

JAN. 21—Plainville wrapped up the week by venturing out to the western part of the state for the New Milford Invitational on Saturday. The Devils placed 15th out of 19 teams with 29 points. New Milford’s A squad (215) won the tournament. Bristol Eastern (134) finished as runner-up, followed by Wilton (95.5).

After he caught in a cross-face cradle and pinned by Sassu at the Bristol Central Invitational on Monday, Soli avenged his loss by defeating Sassu with an 11-8 decision to win his weight class as the lone Plainville medalist on the day.

“If Sebby had broken that, it would have gone the distance,” said Spence. “On any night, either one of those kids is going to win the match. You don’t know who’s going to win the match that night. It’s that exciting to watch.”

Soli was up by a point late in the third period, but Sassu threw Soli on his back. Before Sassu could get two points to go ahead by one, Soli managed to get up on his feet and escape Sassu as time expired.

“They know each other well from USA wrestling and both go to KT Kidz in Rocky Hill,” the coach said. “It’s good to see that rivalry, and Sebby is all in for that. It’s so competitive that it could possibly get into a heated thing, but I hope it stays as a rivalry.”

As the Devils near the end of the regular season, Spence said that he wants to see the team achieve two more wins in dual meets. But as for the postseason, he wants to see at least four place winners at the Class M Championship.

“We got bumped up to Class M, and I think it’s easier than Class S,” said Spence. “When we were in Class M six or seven years ago, it wasn’t really all that hard. I kind of feel good about moving up, but we’ll see because we might get shocked.”