Issues with track still being worked out

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

The work continues for solving the bubbling issues in Plainville High School’s newly installed track.

Bubbling broke out shortly after the track was finished last year. The track, which was part of the high school’s turf field project last spring, will need to be completely replaced.

Plainville Supt. of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett, along with Town Manager Robert Lee and other district staff have met with all parties involved since the bubbling issue emerged.

Since a recent study ruled out drainage issues as a possible cause of the bubbling, the district has theorized that the track was not applied properly.

A work plan and schedule for the track’s remediation is expected this Friday (Jan. 27) from the contractor involved with the project, reported the Community Turf Field Committee after meeting behind closed doors last Wednesday.

“We’re currently working with the contractor to come up with a remediation plan to rectify the situation,” said Luke McCoy, the landscape architect at Kaestle Boos Associates.