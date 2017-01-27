Library offering programs for a ‘Healthy Plainville’

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

The Plainville Public Library is holding a four-part workshop series, free of cost, focusing on financial health and literacy as part of the Healthy Plainville Campaign.

Spearheaded by library director Douglas Lord, Healthy Plainville is an alliance of nonprofit organizations and agencies in the area that seek to improve the quality of life for residents. The overall mission of the Healthy Plainville campaign is to encompass anything that can help a person’s mind, body, or soul.

“I try to feature as many [nonprofits] as I can in the library’s programs and PR efforts,” Lord said. “I started a ‘Nonprofit of the Month’ alliance, where a sister agency can come in to display information and handouts in our lobby as well as pitch their programs.”

The Healthy Plainville series begins on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. in the library conference room. Ashley Myles Upson-Hiney and her husband Dustin Hiney are presenting a workshop centered on financial practices, including debt, credit card tips, and life insurance, with a question and answer forum for guests to utilize.

The Hineys are regional vice presidents of Primerica, a nationwide financial company with locations in every state. “Dustin and Ashley are genuine folks who are keenly interested in giving back to the community, more like a pay-it-forward type of situation than anything else,” Lord said. “They know so much about the general finance landscape that they plan to be responsive to whatever the attendees would like to cover.”

Given the rampant financial troubles that individuals and families are facing, the library director is happy to shed light on this topic. “Be it a one-time credit ding or being the victim of a predatory lender, so many of us are one or two paychecks away from being in a real hurting place,” he said.

Future sessions will be held on the following Thursdays: Feb. 23, March 23, and April 27, all beginning at 7 p.m. Lord said that the library is waiting on the first session’s results to determine the content of subsequent sessions. However, the Feb. 23 session looks like it will involve strategies to formulate household budgets and mechanisms for planning ahead.

There is no funding behind these events, just Lord’s time, but he is thinking of putting something together for the next round of Main Street Foundation grants in order to expand the initiative.